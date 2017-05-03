





Elkhart-based Mitchell Theaters adds Borger to chain



• L&T staff report





After starting with the acquisition of the Guymon movie theater, Brian Mitchell has been consistently growing his theater company that now spans seven states. The most recent acquisition was the historic theater in Borger, Texas, known as “The Morley.” According to a release by Mitchell Theaters, the Morley Theater was built in 1947, designed by Jack Corgan of Dallas and operated by the Griffith-Consolidated theater chain. The Morley, with its Grande Auditorium, is one of the few theaters operating to still feature balcony seating. In 2002, the Borger Economic Development Group invested $2 million to restore the Grande Auditorium balcony and add four more screens in adjacent buildings. After 65 years of film projection, The Morley Theater was fully converted to digital in 2012. The Morley will temporarily close down for needed repairs and cleaning on May 1. “We have a team of technicians scheduled for 10 days to get all of the auditoriums operational again,” Mitchell stated in a release. “The Grande auditorium’s sound system will be upgraded with new amps, new stage speakers, dual subwoofers and 28 new surround sound speakers.” Also during the temporary closure, new point of sale systems will be installed at the box office and concession. Additionally, the front box office will be opened and operational once again, alongside neon exterior poster cases that will showcase films playing at the theatre. All auditoriums will be equipped with hearing assisted systems, along with the latest technology featuring closed captioned devices. The goal is to make as many repairs as possible and then reopen on Friday, May 19, for the summer movie season. After Labor Day, the Morley Theater will temporarily close once again. New high back rocker seats will be installed in all of the auditoriums, as well in the Grande Auditorium balcony. On the ground floor of the Grande Auditorium, the current seats will be replaced with electronic leather recliners. Other remodeling plans for the fall include a larger screen in the Grande Auditorium, restroom updates, along with adding an arcade and party room. A lounge for movie patrons to have a beer, wine or cocktail before the movie is also a possibility. The plan is to have The Morley Theater remodel complete in time for the holiday movie season. This is the second historic theater for the Mitchell Theatres circuit. In 2016, the 98-year-old Doric Theatre in Elkhart was completely remodeled and began showing movies once again after being closed for more than 30 years. Mitchell Theatres owns and operates a total of 107 screens in 15 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas in cluding Liberal’s Southgate Six. Mitchell Theatres was recently ranked the 44th largest movie theatre chain in the United States. Mitchell Theatres continues to actively look for opportunities to grow and expand throughout the Midwest.

