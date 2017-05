By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



In past times, many children spent a great amount of time outdoors, seemingly growing up outside. The time was spent doing various activities, including chasing frogs by ponds, wandering along creeks and rivers and scaring up rabbits along fence rows. Sunrises and sunsets, as well as the feel of wind, rain and snow on faces was all too familiar to youth in these generations. As a way to encourage more children to get into the outdoors, in 2001, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks started the Outdoor Kansas for Kids (OK Kids) Day program. That first year, the program was limited to a single day, bringing in between 4,000 and 5,000 in attendance. Since that first year, the program has grown, with most OK Kids Day events taking place between May and September and with more than 14,000 children and their families in attendance. Today, Kansas Wildscape carries on what has become an annual tradition, and this Saturday, Meade Lake State Park, about 30 miles from Liberal, will be hosing its OK Kids Day event, and park employee Nancy Magnuson said children, and adults, are in for a day of fun. “It’s starting this Saturday 8 to 5,” she said. “They’ve got events for the children. This is a free entrance to the park day. They can come in.” No park pass is required, but Magnuson said those who want to fish, other than children involved in the games of the day, do need to have a current fishing license. “They don’t have to pay for a pass coming in for the vehicle,” she said. “The kids have about 10 different games and events that they can participate in. They always get a meal and prizes.” Each OK Kids Day site determines the specific activities offered to participants based on site resources and perceived community interests and needs. Outdoor games and activities offered at OK Kids Day events throughout the state include fishing derbies and clinics, horseshoes, scavenger hunts, sack races, archery, bird watching, birdhouse building, hiking and outdoor cooking contests. The OK Kids program offers the opportunity for participants to experience the outdoor beauty of Kansas and to learn a little about its natural resources and wildlife through games and activities. “They want people to come and enjoy the park, and if they have a free entry day, you don’t know where all that will wind up,” Magnuson said. On its web site, Kansas Wildscape said department officials understand that this is a generation full of technology, constant activities and expectations, with strict boundaries set by parents and society to protect, and a shrinking sensory world. “Today’s children are not ‘missing’ nature, because they cannot miss something they have never truly had,” the site said. “It is our goal to help show our Kansas children the beauty of nature, an appreciation for nature and a desire to seek out more nature in their life. By making this impact, we hope to help a child find a place of imagination, a place of fantasy, a place of peace, a place of discovery, a place of freedom, a place of privacy and a place of transformation.”