





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



The harvest season will soon be upon the area, and Mother Nature decided to give the area a bit of extra moisture in the form of snow over the weekend. City of Liberal employees are already being kept busy with picking up downed limbs and branches and getting the snow out of the way, and local farmers are also working to gauge the effects of the snow on their crops. The reaction to the weekend’s snow was slightly mixed. “It was somewhat terrifying with the eight inches of snow and freezing temperatures laying on top of the wheat and potentially killing it,” local farmer Rocky Ormiston said. “We won’t know exactly how much damage it’s done for about another week or so. But the moisture for the corn is great, it’s a little early and we’ve still got a lot of corn to plant, but at this point, we can’t really complain about moisture, but sometimes it comes the wrong way.” “The effects are something we probably won’t fully know for about a week, but some of the corn that was planted, most of the corn wasn’t up,” local farmer C.J. Wettstein added. “I talked to one of the guys who helps farm my stuff, and he was saying there was the possibility of how sometimes with the cold snow, when the seed’s trying to germinate and hasn’t gotten down yet, sometimes the cold weather will get in there and mess up the germination somewhat on that. I thought since it was in the ground it might be okay, but he was telling me there was that possibility. It’s one of those where you have to wait about a week to fully see the effects on like the corn and everything. We also had some stuff we were going to be chopping in about two weeks for the cattle, and it was standing probably about five feet tall before the storm, but it went down really bad, it packed it down. But looking at it now, it does look like it’s starting to come back up some and we’ve still got probably another couple weeks before we get to that and chop it. We’ll know a lot more in about a week or so the full effects. If it pressed it all down enough to where it broke the stalk, that’s a problem, but if it just got laid down and then comes back up, it should all be okay. But right now, it’s a bit too early to know all the effects of everything.” While the overall moisture was welcome, both Ormiston and Wettstein said there were pros and cons to the snow that came through the area over the weekend. “The pros are the moisture filling our profile up and being readily available for the crops,” Ormiston said. “The cons are it could have possibly killed the wheat, and there may be a delay in corn and bean planting. Usually we’re done with corn at this point, but here we are still going. We are predicting it will be a slightly wetter and cooler summer, somewhat like last year, and we’re always hoping and praying for moisture, it’s the only way we can live.” “It gave us a lot of good moisture for planting our spring crops, and the grass is great for the pastures for the cattlemen,” Wettstein added. “It was a wet snow, and it came nice, but the rain we had before the snow hit was kicking the grass off, and now the grass will be fantastic. Another thing people may not think about is with the moisture this spring, it’ll be good for the pheasant season because for a pheasant egg to hatch, they need moisture so they’ll soften up. The past three years, we’ve come a long way in gaining back our pheasant population. If you drive down the roads in the morning or the evening, you’ll see a lot of roosters and hens picking up gravel and going back, so it really appears we’ll have a really good pheasant season this year, which in turn is good for our economy because people are going to be coming in hunting and renting motel rooms and going into the restaurants and stores and all that. The cons are it broke a lot of trees, and we don’t have a lot of trees in our part of the country, so that’s one thing. And besides just laying the crops down, we really don’t know yet whether that will end up being a bad thing or not.” Both Wettstein and Ormiston said they had somewhat mixed reactions watching the weekend’s snow come through, with both remembering the effects of Winter Storm Jupiter in January. “I thought ‘Well, that’s a pretty late snow!’ With this being Southwest Kansas, the weather just doesn’t really ever surprise you and you mostly have to live with what you get,” Wettstein said. “And of course I like snow, so I thought it was pretty cool after it all finished coming through. One nice thing about spring snow is it comes in for about one day, and then at the end of the day, it’s typically gone. In total here at my farm, we ended up with about 2.30 inches of moisture out of it all. Another pro of the snow coming through is we’re not having to run the irrigation wells, which saves that water, and helps save the aquifer and money on natural gas and everything. Typically, when you get moisture, it’s a pretty good thing. It’ll be interesting to see how everything turns out because you may think ‘Oh, this is terrible!’ and then everything comes back and turns out just fine, sometimes not, but we’ll have to wait and see the full scope. The biggest problem may be if the wheat doesn’t come back up, and then it goes ahead and makes grain, everyone will be having to cut a lot of straw, but we’ll see.” “We’d already had the ice storm earlier and saw a lot of damage to trees, but mainly, my concern was the wheat, that’s a lot of weight on top of wheat and snapping it and possibly killing it,” Ormiston. “And here in this area, there’s a lot of wheat out here, and that’s a lot of what guys have, it’s all they have, so it’s a little scary. We won’t know the extent of the damage for about the next seven days or so.” For now, however, both Ormiston and Wettstein said only time will tell how this year’s crops will turn out. “Right now, I’m just praying everything’s all right,” Ormiston said. “Like I said earlier, right now we’re waiting to chop some stuff up, we don’t know what’s going on with that, that and the corn,” Wettstein added. “All this moisture should be great for the pastures and everything, and that’s about what all we’ve got going on around here. We’ll wait and see how everything turns out.”