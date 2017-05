By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



The Seward County Health Department (SCHD) will soon be receiving its vaccines from a new source. Monday, county commissioners approved 4-0, with commissioner Randy Malin absent, to allow the health department enter into an agreement with the private vaccine supplier Vaxcare, which supplies vaccine to corporate pharmacies such as Walgreens, CVS and Dillon’s, as well as other health departments and clinics. SCHD Administrator Martha Brown said the health department currently gets its vaccine from two separate sources. “One of them is supplied from the federal government to the state to us for what is called the ‘Vaccine For Children’ program, and that vaccine is to be used for anybody under the age of 18,” Brown said. “It’s for children with medical cards or children and families that have no insurance coverage at all. There are a few required vaccines that the state will pay for school entry if the person has insurance but doesn’t have coverage for a particular vaccine.” The second source is private vaccine, which Brown said the health department spends tons of money on every year. “That vaccine is used for individuals that have health insurance,” she said. “Their insurance, sometimes it’s pays, sometimes it doesn’t pay so well. We call to check on deductibles.” Because Vaxcare supplies to large corporations, the health department can now purchase vaccine at a cheaper rate than its current suppliers. “They started including public health in the people they offer their services too,” Brown said. Brown said Vaxcare would likewise supply the health department with a hub, a small computer screen with a scanner. “They would do all the training to our staff,” she said. “The nurses put in information for an individual with insurance. It notifies the nurse whether or not this person has insurance coverage, whether or not their deductible has been met, whether or not they have coverage for a particular vaccine. It gives you a little green checkmark at that point, and that alert tells the nurse that we can go ahead. We scan each individual dose of vaccine that’s given to the individual.” In addition to the initial training, Brown said Vaxcare would also purchase SCHD’s current stock of private vaccine. “At that point, we would own no private vaccine,” she said. “It would all belong to Vaxcare.” Brown said at the end of the month, the health department would get $20 per vaccine administered and $10 per flu vaccine administered for the month. “There’s a 30-day clause where we can discontinue their services,” she said. “They can tell us they don’t like the way we do whatever it is we do. They can tell us when they don’t want to work with us anymore likewise. You have 30 days to get out of the whole deal if you don’t want to do it anymore or if you find that it’s not beneficial.” Brown said she and SCHD employee Christine Hammond studied what the Vaxcare agreement would mean for the health department. She said in a perfect world, the contract would mean an additional $20,000 in revenue over the course of a year. “That probably won’t happen,” Brown said. Brown said she has spoken with officials from 10 other health departments in Kansas who use Vaxcare, and she said all were pleased with their services. “They had no problems,” she said. “I can’t see that there would be any drawbacks in giving it a try. It would free up an awful lot of time for the clerical staff at the front.” Brown said the transition to Vaxcare would likely not mean much change for SCHD clients. “The process for the clients won’t change much,” she said. “Hopefully, it will be quicker.” Brown said health department billing workers would merely be in charge of gathering patient information, while Vaxcare would handle the billing portion. “If there is a deductible, I believe that they would ask us to collect a certain amount of that perhaps, and they would turn around and deduct that amount from what they would pay us that month,” she said. Brown said while only a little is known at this point, more will be found out as the transition process continues. “When and if we can get trained, we’ll learn a lot more about it,” Brown said. Seward County Administrator April Warden said having Vaxcare as the vaccine provider will likewise save time for both clients themselves and billing. The motion approved by commissioners is subject to approval of county counsel Dan Diepenbrock, with part of that approval including a signature page in the agreement.