





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



This weekend brought another winter storm through the area, but unlike Winter Storm Jupiter back in mid-January, Mother Nature was slightly more kind this time around. Even with that slight kindness, however, there is still a mess to clean up from downed branches and limbs throughout the city, and city crews are working to get everything cleaned up. “We actually started today already, and right now, we’re working on the old part of town like around Harrison Circle and that area, because that’s where it hit the hardest,” Streets Supervisor Daniel Zuniga said. “We’re going to go north and start at 15th Street and go south, and then we’re going to hit every street all the way to 2nd Street. We’re going to make one trip, and all the stuff will get taken off the streets, that way people will know they’re supposed to put it all behind the curb. Once we get everything, that’s it, and then if there’s anything else like if people start trimming their trees and stuff, they’re going to be responsible for all that. People need to put their broken limbs and branches and stuff by the curb, and we’ll take care of it.” The crews began their run through the city Monday, and people will also be able to take care of limbs on their own should they need to, according to a release from the City of Liberal. “There will be a public dumping area set up at the Mid-America Air Museum until Sunday, May 7,” the release said. “Any commercial contractors are responsible for their own cleanup and disposal of tree limbs.” “It’s important because it makes the city look good that we’re able to get everything cleaned up,” Zuniga added. “We’re doing it right now and people need to get that stuff to the curb now so later on we’re not getting calls about a bunch of leftover limbs.” And besides simply getting everything cleaned up to help with safety, Zuniga also said there are many other projects city crews are needing to get finished as well. “We need people to have everything because we have several other projects we’re working on we need to get back to soon, like with the mowing and trimming the grounds, and some of that can’t really wait,” Zuniga said. “People also need to go ahead and get all that together while it’s wet that way we can get it all easier. If people get all that together quickly, then we can get back to some of those other projects.” And it is not only the downed limbs and branches keeping the crews busy. Multiple inches of snow fell throughout the weekend, and Zuniga said the crews had been ready for the nasty weather since Friday. “We were dealing with the more wet snow, which was really slushy, and the temperature was staying above 30 degrees, and that really helped because it was somewhat melted as it was coming down,” Zuniga said. “So what we did was we got Main Street and pushed it to the middle, and we did that up to several blocks. Then after we got that out of the way, some of the guys went out and pulled some of the limbs out of the middle of the street and pulled them off the street. A lot of it was melted and Mother Nature was nice to us with that, so it was an easy cleanup. We got everything ready Friday to get everything out, and then when the snow started blowing, we were watching it and then got to work and went out really early that morning. We worked about nine hours for everything we did, and if Mother Nature hadn’t been as nice, it would have been a long day and long night.” Overall, this weekend’s weather has provided plenty to keep city crews busy, Zuniga said. “I want to thank everyone for their patience and apologize for any inconveniences,” Zuniga said. “We also want everyone to get their limbs and stuff to the curb soon because we’re only doing one run, so it’ll be great if everyone could help us out with that.”