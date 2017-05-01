



The Good Samaritan Society in Liberal will host a National Day of Prayer event at 10 a.m. Thursday in the facility’s chapel at 2160 Zinnia Lane. The program will feature a patriotic and theme presentation, music by the Resident Bell Choir, special music, and a guest speaker.

Prayer concerns include government, military, media, business, education, church, and family. Anyone who wants to join with others to pray for our nation is urged to attend this event. For more information, contact Pat Mann at 620-621-1873.