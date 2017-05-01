





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



City of Liberal IT Director Tim Lunceford talks about his time with the City of Liberal and also some projects on the horizon.

Q: Can you give a little background on yourself (i.e. how long have you been working for the city, what made you start working for them, what got you interested in this line of work, etc.) A: To begin with, I am a native of this area for 43 years now. I was born in Liberal and raised just a few miles west of Liberal in Tyrone, Oklahoma, which I still call home. I have been married for 21 years to another Liberal native, and have a 19-year-old son. I am also the school board president for Tyrone, Oklahoma public schools. I hold several certifications in the IT field and will be completing my bachelor’s degree in IT management in 2018. To give a bit of my history, I have to take a few steps back in time. My interest in computers comes from being around them for pretty much my entire adult life in one form or another. Originally, I started working on computers while I was going to school for architecture design in Goodwell, Oklahoma. I transferred from Goodwell to the vo-tech in Liberal (LAVTS) and began studies for civil drafting there. While going to school, I began work at a local engineering firm (JBM at that time) for drafting. Not too long after that, I was put in charge of managing the local network at that office. This was a pretty daunting task for me, as I had no experience with networks, servers, routers etc. I immediately connected with the IT work and consequently, the job of being an IT manager was easier for me to do. I liked the notion of solving problems and feeling the gratification of getting something to work. As a youngster, I was always taking things apart or building things, so in a sense, this newly found love for computers, and the tasks that go along with it, fulfilled that need. At that point in time, the Internet was still much in its infancy. Things were much harder to get to work, so a lot of trial and error took place. I received some training on the job, but most of what I learned came from setting up labs at my house with servers, network equipment etc., that I had purchased off of eBay. My home lab allowed me to try out many different operating systems and gave me the opportunity to learn about the IT world that I was thrust into managing for my job. At that time, I wasn’t doing IT work full time. I split duties from design work and survey work, but the IT work came as a secondary task. So, to get better at it, I had to learn at home when I could. I set up systems that ranged anything from Unix to Windows operating systems. As time went on, the firm was purchased by a different set of owners, my role expanded exponentially, and I was now tasked with providing support to two different offices, which happened to be on the opposite sides of the state. I learned quite a bit in the time I worked for the engineering firms. I was in charge of the network, servers, printers/plotters and workstations for around 13 years. The experience I gained while working at the engineering firms allowed me to feel confident enough to explore my options outside of the environment of the engineering firm. In 2008, I left the engineering field to pursue a career of IT work full time. The opportunity came about in the summer of 2008 when the previous technician took another position outside of the city. The first task I was put in charge of was moving the existing City Hall, which at that time was where the police department is now, to the current location at 324 North Kansas Avenue. I had roughly a month to briefly learn about the systems the city was using at that time, formulate a plan to move the systems we had in place, and make sure the new building was ready to accept the city’s equipment. From there, things have progressed and we have made significant improvements to our infrastructure and with that, I learned much more than I had learned in my prior experience. I would consider myself fortunate enough to have found a line of work that I can honestly say I love doing day in and day out. Some times are more challenging than others, but every career has times like that. I believe that if you come to work with a positive attitude and set yourself small goals every day, you will find the work much more gratifying and it then transforms from a job to a career. Working for the City has been a great experience. It has afforded me an expanded learning environment that I consider invaluable. For that, I am thankful.



Q: What would you say you like most about this line of work? A: I would have to say that I enjoy the problem solving the most. Finding innovative ideas to solve problems that don’t break the bank, so to speak, is one of the most rewarding parts. Working with small budgets makes it hard to keep up with technology in some respects. However, if you are creative in how you approach the problem, you can achieve your goals and save money. Technology changing as quickly as it does makes it incredibly difficult to keep up as well. Coming from a small business environment where every penny is watched has helped me in finding cost-saving methods to accomplish goals or needs. Sometimes you cannot avoid spending money on technology. However, with careful research and consultation of experts on certain technology, you can make the money go further, which is what we want to do.



Q: What are some projects the city’s I.T. department is working on now as far as maintenance or updates, etc.? A: Currently, we are working on expanding the police department’s need for storage capacity. With the need for massive amounts of storage space, we have to look at ways to increase that storage without breaking the bank. The need for expansion comes from the implementation of body cameras, digital storage of evidence video and general file storage. The creation of data will never go away. We will also be expanding our fleet of tablets for our Building Department to use for code enforcement and building inspections.



Q: What are you most excited about regarding those changes? A: Being able to meet the demands of the departments effectively is what I would say is the most rewarding part of the whole process.



Q: How will those changes affect citizens in the community? A: The changes being made in the police department won’t affect them directly. It essentially better meets the needs of the department. Making it to where Building Department and Code Enforcement can more efficiently perform their duties is another great aspect of the upcoming changes.



Q: What are some changes you’ve noticed about technology during your time working with the city? A: In 2014, we migrated many of our critical systems to a virtualized environment. This was a huge change for us, but for the better. It allows us to utilize previously procured hardware to run many different systems on. It saves us money because of the reduced amount of electricity needed to run the amount of systems we need to function. We run a VMware-based virtual infrastructure.



Q: What have been some of the benefits of those changes that you’ve observed? A: Reduced electricity costs, significantly reduced hardware costs, reduced downtime of critical systems, and ease of maintenance.



Q: What are some changes you foresee coming in the future as far as I.T. goes? A: I can foresee a more mobile movement coming. I can foresee a more dangerous future to the general public because of the massive amount of threats every citizen is faced with every day. I just put on a security awareness training seminar that addressed many different threats most people don’t realize are there. A few tips that I can provide are: 1. If you receive an email from someone and you didn’t solicit an email from them, don’t open it. 2. If the email comes from someone on your contact list and you didn’t solicit it, call them to make sure that they actually did send it. 3. Don’t click on emails with attachments they could contain ransomware or some other form of Malware or virus. 4. Consult friends, family or co-workers if you see something out of the ordinary



Q: Is there anything else you would like to add or anything else you think would be relevant for me to put? A: We manage roughly 150-plus workstations and servers. From mobile devices to phone systems to security systems to printers and faxes to complex network equipment and servers. We deal with various different operating systems such as Unix, various Linux builds, Windows 7, 8.1, 10, Server 2008, and Server 2012.