











By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times









A few years ago, the 26th District’s Juvenile Corrections and Prevention Services (JCAPS) office was moved from a location on West Pancake in Liberal to the Seward County Courthouse.

Now, JCAPS officials are looking to make a move again, this time to a location in north Liberal.

“The office space at the courthouse is not appropriate for current needs of security and office privacy for juveniles/team members,” information in the agenda packet for tonight’s meeting of the Seward County Commission noted.

The proposed site for JCAPS’ relocation is at 30 Plaza Drive, and the agenda information said this locale will accommodate the team members’ office needs, classroom and training room and a potential alternative to detention day and evening programs.

The proposal would have no impact on county dollars, as all money for the project would be taken from a fiscal year 2017 grant.

“The 26th Judicial District Juvenile Corrections Advisory Board has approved the bids for construction and carpet and move to new location,” the information noted.

County staff is recommending the commission review the lease and bids and approve a rental agreement for the new office location.

Another item on the agenda is consideration of the disposal of a fire truck that was totaled in one of the recent fires in Seward County.

“We have already received the insurance check for the vehicle,” information in the packet noted. “Initially, we were going to do a salvage on it ourselves as the insurance required, but it cost more for us to do rather than having T&B Towing to do so for us. Meaning T&B will salvage the vehicle and then dispose of it.”

Staff is recommending the commission approve the gifting of the vehicle to T&B Towing so the company could salvage the title and dispose of the truck.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 in the commission chambers in the Seward County Administration Building.