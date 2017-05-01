







Heavy snow brings down limbs, causes power outages on High Plains



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



This weekend’s precipitation brought about snow, rain and other inclement conditions throughout many parts of the area. The Liberal area received a little more three inches of liquid precipitation, according to Jeff Johnson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. However, the numbers might be different than what actually happened, Johnson said. “The reporting station at Liberal’s airport was out all weekend so we had to look at individual reports around Seward and came up with a general average,” Johnson said. “The ‘vicinity’ of Liberal received a little more than three inches of liquid precipitation, and there was one report in Liberal of six inches of snow.” And while the moisture was welcome for some, the inclement weather also caused some cancellations, including the school closing celebrations and the spring concert for the Southwest Symphony. The Southwest Symphony concert has been rescheduled for May 7, with the time and location to be announced, according to Kay Burtzloff. “I’m actually going to check with the college this morning to make sure the venue’s available, and then we have to check and make sure all of our musicians are available,” Burtzloff said in a phone conversation Monday morning. “As soon as we know all that, we will announce it. We’ve rescheduled the date for May 7, but at this point, if we can’t do it at the college, we’ll have it at the church, and we also don’t know if it will be in the afternoon, because I know there’s a lot of dance recitals that will be going on, so we may have it as an evening concert. But that’s up in the air at the moment. We’ve rescheduled the date, but at the moment, the time and place are to be determined.” USD 480 Director of Federal Programs/Public Relations Sheri King provided a release mid Monday morning rescheduling the school closing celebrations form 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at South Middle School, Garfield, Lincoln, Southlawn, McKinley, and Washington.