





• L&T staff report



Since 1993 across the U.S., people have joined letter carriers on the second Saturday of May to give food to those in need. This year marks the 25th annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive sponsored by the National Letter Carriers Association, and with just more than two weeks remaining before this year’s drive takes place, coordinators in hundreds of NALC branches across America are finalizing their preparations for the nation’s largest one-day food collection event designed to help replenish local food banks in communities. Locally, Liberal drive coordinator McKensie Hood said participating in the Stamp Out Hunger event is simple. “Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13, and your letter carrier will do the rest,” she said. “With your help, letter carriers and the U.S. Postal Service have collected over 1.5 billion pounds of food in the Unites States over our first 24 years as a national food drive. Please help us in our fight to end hunger, as we celebrate our 25th anniversary year in America’s great day of giving.” NALC President Fredric Rolando said too many people in America are going hungry. “We know this to be true because we see it as we deliver to every address in America at least six days a week,” he said. Last year, the food drive collected a record 80 million pounds of non-perishable food alone, and with 49 million Americans unsure of where their next meal will come from, drives such as Stamp Out Hunger prove of vital importance. Statistics likewise show more than 13 million children are living in a food insecure household, and as many as 5.4 million seniors choose between buying groceries and buying medicine. One in five households served by Feeding America has a member who has served in the U.S. military. A report from the NALC said by the time the national food drive rolls around each year, shelves of food pantries and other charitable organizations often are nearly empty, turning the hard work on Food Drive Day into a much-needed replenishment with summer fast approaching. “Letter carriers lead this massive collection effort, but we couldn’t make the food drive a reality without the help of our national partners,” he said. “These partners provide tangible support that helps to encourage the generous participation of our postal customers.” Even local United Way agencies, such as Seward County’s, where Hood serves as the director, often help branches coordinate distribution of food to local food banks, pantries and shelters. “Our extraordinary history of filling local food pantry shelves in communities across the country is made possible by our partnerships with these national organizations in conjunction with the dedication and hard work of letter carriers,” Rolando said. “The food drive is just one of the many ways letter carriers give back to our communities. It’s almost time for us to shine once again.” To volunteer or get involved with making this year’s Stamp Out Hunger a success in Seward County, contact Hood at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , or call 620-624-5400.