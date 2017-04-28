





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



“When I look back on my early childhood, I can see my relationship with language has always been a primary in my life.” This from Kansas Poet Laureate Eric McHenry when asked what got him started writing during his recent visit to Liberal Wednesday afternoon. McHenry is a fifth-generation Kansan from Topeka, and has been recognized by for his published work, including seven nominations for the Pushcart Prize for poetry, and the receipt of the Kate Tufts Discovery Award in 2007. “I used to hang out on the part of the playground where I knew some of the older girls would gather and do the hand-slapping rhymes and poems and that type of thing,” McHenry continued. “I was fascinated by the virtuosity of all that, and the skill of the hands and the ability to remember all the rhymes. I also love nursery rhymes, I love Dr. Seuss. When the early hip-hop music began making its way to Topeka via Kansas City, I was fascinated by that the first time I heard it. There’s one poet who defines poetry as ‘the best words in their best order,’ there’s another who defines poetry as ‘memorable speech,’ and then there’s the Robert Frost definition, which defines poetry as ‘a momentary state against confusion. My whole life, I’ve been fascinated by not poems narrowly, but the culmination of words, things expressed in a way that make them memorable speech. If you admire enough of them, you start to want to begin making up some of your own. At this point, I’ve been doing it so long that once it’s what you do, you don’t really question wanting to do it, you just keep doing it. For me, it comes from the desire to produce something worthy of the poems that mean a lot to me. I like the idea of human life, which is messy, chaotic and confusing, and sculpting it into something beautiful and potentially amusing and clarifying for audiences.” McHenry was named the Kansas Poet Laureate in 2015 and has served since then, with the new Poet Laureate set to take the title May 1 for their term. As McHenry recalled, however, it was in a rather unorthodox venue where he received the call telling him of the honor. “I was with my son and daughter kicking around a soccer ball at a sports complex in Lawrence, and I got a call letting me know I’d been chosen, so it was a rather odd environment to be receiving that news,” McHenry said with a laugh. “It’s a great honor. After I found out, I was elated not just because it’s an honor you get recognized for your work you’ve created, which it’s always an unexpected pleasure, but it’s also really meaningful that it’s Kansas, which is a state I feel such a close connection to. My family has been here for several generations, and my roots really are here, and it’s always felt like home to me no matter where I’ve lived. It’s a state I love, and I’ve said before I feel I’ve spent a lot of my life explaining Kansas to poets, or poetry to Kansans, so it’s almost like I’ve been preparing for the job my whole life.” It is also a rather diverse group of writers and poets who McHenry said he counts among his influences. “William Stafford is certainly one of them, and if I could be stranded with only a handful of poets on a desert island, they’d be William Stafford, Phillip Larkin, Robert Frost, W.H. Auden, Gwendolyn Brooks and Jane Kenyon, if that could happen,” McHenry said with a laugh. “It’s a pretty diverse group, but they’re the ones who have in particular written the poems I wish I could have written.” And even though there are many parts of the writing process that are frustrating and tedious, McHenry said he is happy with the end results. “The joke among writers is ‘I hate writing, but I love having written.’ I often quote Thomas Mann, and he said ‘A writer is someone for whom writing is more difficult than it is for other people,’” McHenry said. “So the process is painstaking for me, but the rewards are great when I’m able to write something I’m proud of. The ascent is steep, but the view is amazing. Sometimes I’ll get one or two lines written and then start a little celebratory dance because I’m so happy. Most of the lines I write are totally unsatisfactory, but then at the end I’m happy with it. You have to work and fail constantly to achieve what feels like ultimate success.” McHenry also talked about some upcoming projects he will be working on. “June 7, 1917 was the day Gwendolyn Brooks was born in Topeka, she was the first African-American to win the Pulitzer Prize, was a poet of tremendous importance, and an influence of mine,” McHenry said. “In Topeka this summer, with some friends, I’m working on organizing a big Gwendolyn Brooks centennial celebration for June 10 at the Brown v. Board of Education site. A lot of this sabbatical time has been spent working on getting this celebration arranged. Kevin Young, who is also from Topeka and now works as the poetry editor for the New Yorker, will be coming to give the keynote speech, and Elizabeth Farnsworth will also be there to read a favorite Brooks poem. I’m also helping with a project called Poetry Unites Kansas, and with that Kansans throughout the state with any favorite poem are invited to submit a 600-word essay describing the relationship with that poem, and if their essay gets selected, they’ll have a short film made about them, and about their love for that particular poem and its place in their lives. The films are really great, they’ve been done in some other places. If you go to poetryunites.com, you can see some examples of those films and get instructions on how to enter the contest.” McHenry also expressed praise for his time in Liberal, and also shared his favorite poem. “It’d be a different one about every day, but for today, I’d say my favorite would be ‘After Apple Picking’ by Robert Frost. If I could have written any one poem, I would pick ‘After Apple Picking,’ that’s one I’ve often used at my Poet Laureate presentations. It’s so good, I feel it’s almost impossible to believe it was written by a human being,” McHenry said. “I’m super grateful I was able to come and share poetry to people here in Liberal, it’s great to finally visit a town I’ve been imagining for a long time because of my attachment to William Stafford’s work.”