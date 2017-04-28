





City adopts economic tools to encourage growth



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part two of the story recapping what happened during the most recent meeting of the Liberal City Commission Wednesday evening. This part will discuss the development projects going on in North Liberal.

After hearing from citizens in the audience, the commission then turned its focus to development, more specifically, the projects going on in North Liberal through Pinnacle Developments, LLC, including a new Comfort Inn and Suites hotel and an Old Chicago restaurant. The first part of this discussion concerned creating Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) in North Liberal One (also known as the Triangle Parcel) and North Liberal Two (also known as the Bartel Parcel). Pinnacle Group attorney Evan Fitz was on hand to give a recap of the projects to the commission. “To remind you, there are essentially two properties we’re talking about here tonight, which we’re informally calling the Triangle Parcel and the Bartel Parcel,” Fitz began. “This project, we’re envisioning a large-scale commercial development that’s going to start on the Triangle Parcel hopefully in the very near future here, with the first phase a national flag hotel as well as a national restaurant chain with the capability of a third site as well. We anticipate on the Bartel Parcel, and this is kind of where we start to get into a bit of a hypothetical, because we don’t actually have any users for that site as of yet. A very important part of what we’re doing here tonight is opening up the capability for us to go market very aggressively to people to come locate on that site, but just conceptually planning out what you might put there ... we have a space plan for 81,000 square feet for inline commercial retail strip along with six pad sites that would be suitable for things like a restaurant or a small personal commercial building. We have experience, our group does, in this type of project, most notably up in Garden City. My firm, we worked with two developers there, one in this group as well as another group to implement almost the exact same structure we’re doing here. You have to create an economic environment where you can bring in something to kick it off and get the rest of the property ready so when other people come to this part of the state and want to do a project, we have something we can put right in front of them.” Fitz then recapped the use of different economic tools, including CIDs as well as Tax Increment Financing (TIFs), both of which Fitz said he is no stranger to due to working on past projects. “We’re trying to create long-term assets that are taxable assets for the various taxing jurisdictions involved, and that will be here for a long time creating opportunities for your residents,” Fitz said. “Anytime you do a project like this, there are spin-off benefits. You start with the hotel, and the hotels in this area have amazing occupancy rates, nearly 150 people a night, and they shop. You have more jobs, more stability in your unemployment rate. You start to create on some level a national branding, which, of course, the city’s already doing, there’s a lot of great things going on here in Liberal.” “Just for clarification purposes, the Pinnacle Group will be responsible for putting everything in, yes?” Commissioner Dave Harrison asked. “That’s something people keep asking me and I tell them they’re going to do it because of the economic benefits that are being gained through this.” “Yes,” Fitz replied. “We actually had a really detailed meeting about this before this meeting tonight about how this is going to go from the Pinnacle Group’s perspective.” After some more discussion, the commission ultimately approved two ordinances – Ordinances No. 4481 and 4482 – which authorize the creation of the CIDs for the aforementioned North Liberal One and North Liberal Two. Both were approved 4-0 via roll call vote, with Commissioner Dean Aragon absent for the evening. Keeping in line with the development theme, the commission also undertook discussion of Ordinance No. 4483, which concerns establishing the redevelopment district for North Liberal, which will include the Triangle Parcel and the Bartel Parcel, and will include the use of TIF. Ultimately, the commission approved the ordinance 4-0 via roll call vote, with Aragon absent. “I’d first like to say to the commission thank you for your innovative approach to making the city grow,” Focus on the Future Committee Chairman Ivanhoe Love Jr. said in praise of the upcoming development. “I haven’t seen this in many, many years, and with the approach you’re taking suddenly, you’re to be commended. The community will benefit, in my view, from your efforts not only this year, but for many, many years to come because of the decisions you all are making. We had a briefing from your staff on this project, and the 1-cent sales tax, of course, is our baby, and we thought you were trying to steal some of that to put this project on. Your briefers were very thorough in explaining this process, and we want to dispel any rumors that existing monies collected from the 1-cent sales tax is being used for this project, and that you’re going to create your own sales tax in those areas as we go. So, on behalf of my guys and gals, we’re here to say commissioners, please support and vote in favor of this issue.” “We’re very excited to get both projects going,” Tom Willis of the Pinnacle Group added. “We hop to break ground on the first one, the Triangle Parcel, in June, that’s kind of our goal, and we’re actively looking for businesses to come to the Bartel Ground. We couldn’t do that without your help.”