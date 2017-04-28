







Plants, shrubs at risk of freezing temps



By EARL WATT • Leader & Times





While some areas of the Texas Panhandle are expected to receive 3 inches of snow this weekend, the predictions are less for the Liberal area, but the cold temperatures still pose a significant risk to budding flowers and shrubs. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather alert for the weekend with temperatures to dip at or below freezing later tonight and throughout the weekend. Rain is expected about 4 p.m. and is expected to intensify throughout the evening. By Saturday morning, the rain is expected to become mixed with snow with about an inch to accumulate. The rain/snow mix is expected to continue throughout the day Saturday and into Sunday morning with the wind chill pushing temperatures into the low 20s and possibly into the teens on the first day of May. The rain and snow are expected to end Monday with temperatures reaching back into the 50s. With low-temperature wind and rain mixed with snow expected for an extended amount of time, plants and shrubs will be at risk during the weekend. Those with plants and shrubs should consider taking precautions for the weekend. According to todayshomeowner.com, the biggest concern is not that temperatures would dip below freezing, but if they would remain around 28 degrees for an extended period of time. Weather forecasts indicate that the temperatures could remain below 28 degrees for at least 14 consecutive hours, which could devastate plants. Plants with the highest risk include houseplants and tropicals, Spring-blooming shrubs and trees such as azalea, rhododendron, and cherry, citrus trees, tender bulbs such as dahlia and elephant ear, warm-season vegetables such as tomato, corn, and pepper, warm-season annuals such as impatiens, petunia, and geranium. To protect shrubs, use a blanket or other form of cover to protect them from the freezing and frost. According to todayshomeowner.com, steps to take to protect plants are:

Bring Indoors Frost-tender plants in containers should be brought inside during cold weather. Dig up tender bulbs and store them in a cool dry place.



Water plants Water plants thoroughly before a freeze to prevent desiccation and to add insulating water to the soil and plant cells.



Protect tender sprouts Cover tender plants overnight with an inverted bucket or flower pot, or with a layer of mulch. Be sure to uncover them in the morning when the temperature rises above freezing.



Cover shrubs and trees Larger plants can be covered with fabric, old bed sheets, burlap, or commercial frost cloths (avoid using plastic). For best results, drape the cover over a frame to keep it from touching the foliage. Fabric covers help to trap heat from the soil, so make sure your cover drapes to the ground. Uncover them in the morning when the temperature rises above freezing.



Assess losses Hardy perennials, trees, and shrubs may recover from a late spring freeze, even if visibly damaged. Their blooms and fruit may be lost for the year, but once they begin actively growing you’ll be able to determine and remove any permanent damage to stems and branches. Frost-tender plants will not recover at all, so avoid planting them until you’re confident that freezing weather has passed.



Practice prevention Choose plants that are hardy for your climate zone, or plant tender plants in containers that can be brought indoors. Avoid applying fertilizer until after the last frost, to prevent a flush of tender growth that can be damaged by the cold. For more information throughout the weekend on freeze advisories, watch for Facebook and Twitter updates at High Plains Daily Leader.





WEEKEND WEATHER OUTLOOK

By mid-afternoon today, rain is expected and should continue throughout the evening. By Saturday morning, rain is expected to mix with snow, and lower temperatures and higher winds will push temperatures at or below freezing. Accumulation is expected to be less than one inch. Snow is expected to continue throughout Saturday and into the evening and will also continue to keep temperatures at or below freezing. With the extended period of at or below freezing temperatures, plants and shrubs could be at risk.