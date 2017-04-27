

By ROY ALLEN Seward sports information director Three familiar and deserving faces were inducted into the Saints Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday at the annual Hall of Fame Banquet in the Greenhouse as Softball great Courtney Auger as well as longtime supporters Bill and Virginia Colvin took their place as the class of 2017 in front of a crowd of 300. Leading off the induction portion of the evening was Courtney Auger who toed the rubber for the Lady Saints softball team from 2007 to 2009. Auger finished her Seward County career ranking first or second in every major category including being the all-time leader in both wins with 46 and strikeouts with 558, which at the conclusion of her career was more than double the next highest total. Her career line with the Lady Saints was as follows: 46-15, 1.52 ERA, 380 IP, 558 K’s. She holds the top two single season strikeout marks in school history and two of the top three ERA places. Auger was named the Jayhawk West Most Valuable Player in both of her seasons with the Lady Saints and was a 3rd Team NJCAA All-American and 1st Team NFCA All-American in 2009 when she led Seward to their first ever trip to the NJCAA National Tournament. Auger said of her induction “It is just great to be back and see all of the people that helped make this happen. Coach G (Andrea Gustafson) and Coach B (Abby Bolton) gave me a chance when nobody else did and I can’t thank them enough for that.” Also inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously were long time supporters Bill and Virginia Colvin, with the Colvin family there to accept the award for them. Familiar faces to all Saints and Lady Saints fans, the Colvins have played a major role in the development of Seward County athletics throughout the years. Providing support in a number of different ways for SCCC, the Colvin’s have contributed countless dollars to Saints and Lady Saints athletes from the purchasing of Championship rings to feeding Seward County teams all over the country at their Pizza Hut restaurants. The Colvins helped build the Colvin Adult Learning Center, the Colvin Family Allied Health Center, have contributed to the SCCC music department to provide bands for the games in the Greenhouse, as well as being mainstays in the green seats during Saints basketball games over the years. Taking the podium in remembrance of his parents was Kent Colvin. Colvin painted a bright and vivid picture of his parents’ wishes and involvement with Saints and Lady Saints athletics. “They never did it for the recognition,” he said. “They did it because they wanted to help the community and the students of our college be as successful as they could be. They enjoyed the comradery and lifelong friends that they created with our student-athletes and coaches from all over the country and all over the world just as much as those people enjoyed the things that they were able to help them with.” The trio joins 13 other individuals and the 2002 National Championship Team in the Saints Hall of Fame. Plaques have been etched and put into place at the Saints Hall of Fame outside of the athletic offices in the Student Activities building.