





EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Part 1 of the story recapping the most recent meeting of the Liberal City Commission Wednesday evening, and will cover what was said during the Items from Citizens portion of the meeting. Part 2 will cover the development projects going on in North Liberal.

By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

Before attending to upcoming development projects, the Liberal City Commission heard from some citizens at the beginning of its most recent meeting Wednesday evening. The first citizen to speak during the Items from Citizens was Jim Bowman regarding some issues with a ditch near his property. “I’ve lived in Liberal 68 years, and I paid almost $10,000 in property taxes last year on my house and cars,” Bowman began. “I own two 2,500-square feet of cement drainage ditch on the north and east side of my house. In 2004, 15 years ago, a city sewer pumping truck backed up the north ditch and broke up 200 cubic feet of the cement ditch. This is on 100 percent private property, and the only thing Joe Sealey did was cut a 4-inch hole in so I could put a post in to stop future traffic. In 2011, Mark, Joe and [Bob] Carlile were out, and Mark said I had to take out a walking bridge over the east ditch, and that ditch is 10 feet wide, and there’s not supposed to be a bridge over a drainage ditch. That next month, the city builds a bridge right north of the swimming pool over that same drainage ditch. Bob died in January 2016 before anything was done. September 15, 2015, Tony, you and Joe and Mark were out and when you left, you were supposed to dig the ditch out south so it would drain south. The city crew did come out and dig the dirt out of the bottom of my cement ditch, but they didn’t dig it out south so it would drain to 15th Street, and all the water from that street drains through this ditch. This has been 16 or 17 months and nothing’s been done. I have a 200-foot cement holding pond because the ditch won’t drain south. After 14 tries to call Mark in a 4-day period a couple weeks ago, I finally told the receptionist if he didn’t want to take my call, he could read it in the paper, and this is the phone call when he called back.” Bowman then played the phone call between him and Mark Hall regarding the issue, during which some heated words were exchanged. The full audio of this phone call can be heard on leaderandtimes.com. After Bowman played the phone call, he expressed displeasure with how the situation has been handled. “If you’ve ever wondered why Garden City and Dodge City have grown faster than Liberal, maybe more taxpayers have been treated like me,” he said. “Elections are coming up soon, so please vote.” There were then some follow-up questions and comments. “If I could ask a question here, if it’s not our responsibility, whose is it?” Commissioner Jack Carlile asked. “ “The land owner,” City Manager Mark Hall replied. “From his property all the way to 15th Street?” Carlile asked. “As far as what has been addressed over the 15 years is there was a drainage problem, and the engineer and design troughed because of where his property’s located,” Hall answered. “Which is cement, which is permitted to go over the easement. It is one of those where should anything the city needs in that easement, it has a right to, and that was understood at the time of the contractor building over it. That is a utility easement.” After some more conversation, the commission moved on to hearing from Liberal citizen Steve Leete regarding some recent issues at the Liberal Animal Shelter. “I was up here last time before the commission, who I wanted to thank for the new facility for Animal Control,” Leete began. “I came back tonight to relay something that’s come up that was a somewhat difficult situation. I was on my way to Denver with 13 dogs and one cat to take them to safety out of Liberal. I was notified by one of my people that Dr. Jones, who’s the vet of record for the city and Animal Control ... they were notified there were four dogs brought in with what’s known as kennel cough, which is like the common cold. It can become contagious, and it can be treated fairly simply with some shots and a few pills, and then they’re fine again. But we were told there were four dogs in there, and Dr. Jones came out and said ‘If these dogs are not removed by 5 this afternoon, we’ll kill them,’ and I find that a little disturbing, seeing how we have a brand new shelter that has been built by the city, and we don’t have facilities to take care of a sick dog? Do we have a quarantine area? Yes, we do.” Leete continued, saying the dogs in question had been put in cages outside due to them being sick, which Leete again expressed displeasure about. Leete also said the dogs in questions were later taken to a different veterinarian and given the medicine they needed to feel better. “If a dog’s outside, and still under the threat of being euthanized, to use that term lightly, I think somehow, we screwed up on the making of our new shelter,” Leete said. “Because I’ll tell you, if I went to my doctor and said I had a cold, and then he told me ‘Well, we’ll just kill you,’ that’s what it comes down to. I don’t think dogs and cats are the highest rung on the ladder, but I’ll tell you, sometimes I prefer being around dogs than around humans. I will admit kennel cough can become contagious, and if let go, it can turn to pneumonia, and the animal could die. Like I said, I know this may not be at the top of the humans’ priority list to take care of these animals, but when we have a brand new shelter we’ve spent thousands of dollars on, and we never thought about what do if a sick dog came in?” “So Dr. Jones didn’t give them pills or shots?” Commissioner Dave Harrison asked. “No, his idea was to kill them,” Leete replied. “That’s wrong,” Carlile said. Liberal Mayor Joe Denoyer then thanked Leete for bringing this situation to the commission’s attention, and said a conversation with Jones would take place in the near future. Also revisited Wednesday evening was the matter of cable television service in Liberal, with Denoyer reading a statement from a representative of Zito Media, whose name will be withheld as they were not officially sanctioned to speak on the matter. “This comes to us as of 10:15 this morning,” Denoyer began from the statement. “He is continuing to work to repair and restore the system as he is able. As the FCC has required all cable channels to be converted to digital, Zito plans to convert their channels and install fiber instead of antenna transmissions, which should greatly improve their quality. The ice storms damaged some of the reception antennas, and since they are converting to digital, it is not feasible to fix them with their being discontinued soon after. He apologized that some programming choices are affected by this, and how some channels are no longer available. He is continuing to narrow down the issues with Channel 15. He thinks it may be the Zito modulator within our building, and will diagnose it and the rest of the system to restore quality and be able to broadcast our commission meetings. He invited any citizens with concerns to contact Zito Media, and they will work to resolve their problems. He said it may be a simple issue such as a splitter or a connection that is causing the issues. They cannot fix problems they are unaware of.”