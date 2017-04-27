





Locals plan day of prayer



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



“Therefore let everyone who is godly pray to you while you may be found” – Psalm 32:6 Many across America are seeing a nation in turmoil, and this year’s chairman of the National Day of Prayer Task Force said in this passage of scripture, the writer is in implying that there comes a time when God cannot be found. “A time when God hides Himself,” said Anne Graham Lotz. “A time that I believe may have begun in America.” National Day of Prayer will take place this year on May 4, and locally, many observances will be taking place throughout churches and even some businesses in the Liberal community. Local NDP coordinator Ozzie Ridings, along with the Liberal Ministerial Alliance, is hosting one such event that evening in the Seward County Ag Building. “We open at 5:30,” he said. “We’re going to feed everybody that shows up. We’re going to start the prayers about 6 o’clock.” Lotz said throughout scripture that judgment is coming. “He doesn’t want any to perish,” she said. “But if a nation does not heed His warnings, He unleashes His anger, and there is nothing – no one – who can prevent it. If Gould would judge His own beloved nation of Judah, why would we thing America could escape?” Ridings said recent years have proved the need for prayer in the U.S., but that need is something that is present now more than ever. “Last year, Christians were encouraged to vote,” he said. “In 2012, 25 million Christians didn’t even vote. This year, there was a better turnout. In addition to turning out and voicing our opinion and being part of it, we have to pray, and part of that praying means to do it from the heart, not just from the mouth.” Next Thursday’s NDP observance in the Ag Building is scheduled to have 16 different pastors leading prayers for the evening’s event. “The food will be served,” Ridings said. “It’s going to be a barbecue this year. What we’re trying to do is encourage everyone to participate. If they don’t come here, maybe they can go to their own church to be part of the National Day of Prayer.” Ridings said in addition to prayer, “national” is a key word in the observance of NDP. “It’s all across the country,” he said. “There’s going to be events in every state and hopefully in every city that will be part of this.” Ridings said Lotz is encouraging people to pray earnestly, honestly get involved in what is happening and speak up on issues as a way to get America back to a moral country. “What we’re seeing in our colleges, the way people are acting, the way they’re treating each other, the whole process of how America as a nation is perceived now is so much different than it was just 10, 20 years ago,” Ridings said. “It’s like we forgot our Constitution was founded on the scriptures and the people who believed in those scriptures. Not all of them were Christians, but they all believed in what the scriptures were about. The Founding Fathers applied them to our country, and that’s kind of what we need to get back to. We need to get back to being a moral nation.” Riding said the whole process of what Christians need to do calls for being involved in all areas of their lives. Lotz said in the end, only God knows those who are rending their hearts as they seek Him. “But I am led to ask myself how truly serious am I about seeking God on behalf of our nation?” she said. “When was the last time I fasted and wept and mourned and confessed the sin of our nation as though it were my own? I believe the future of America hangs on the answer that His people give to that question.”