Economic development is important in communities to create growth and improve quality of life. As part of Seward County’s mission statement and vision for the county, administrator April Warden said county leaders want to create positive partnerships between government, businesses, community organizations and residents who share a dedication to making life better for the citizens of both today and the future in the county. Warden said one such way the county helps promote economic development is through new business events like the one that took place earlier this month in the Administration Building’s commission chambers. “There was a sense of excitement and passion for our community displayed,” she said. “This event has become an annual event hosted by the Joint Economic Development Council.” The JEDC is made up of representatives of Seward County, the City of Liberal and the Liberal Chamber of Commerce. “It was awesome to hear from some of the businesses already established in Seward County and many more on the horizon,” Warden said. “Exciting things are happening right here.” Seward County also recently become a member of the Western Kansas Rural Economic Development Alliance (WKREDA), a coalition of people in 55 counties in Western Kansas who have decided to pool their resources, both human and financial, to work together for the common good of the region. “WKREDA‘s members maintain a collaborative affiliation with each other so that we are able to achieve both our individual and collective rural development goals,” Warden said. As a volunteer organization, WKREDA is governed by a 12-member board of directors who meets quarterly to coordinate the activities of the alliance. This year’s second quarterly conference is scheduled for June 7 and 8 in Garden City. Warden said WKREDA’s board organizes the activities for the organization’s business development, government affairs, education and public relations committees. “In addition many task force groups are created as needed to meet the opportunities and challenges faced by WKREDA’s membership,” she said. “It is exciting to talk about Western Kansas with others who are interested in this wonderful place we call home.” Warden said the decision to have Seward County join WKREDA came in 2016, and the county officially became a member earlier this year. “The commissioners met during budget work sessions last year,” she said. “In talking with Representative (Shannon) Francis and with other communities out here in Western Kansas, we realized there was a benefit for us to join.” Warden said as a member of WKREDA, Seward County can take advantage of many benefits. “Some of the services that they offer are mentoring among its members, educational seminars, networking opportunities like different trade shows where you can go, legislative advocacy if there’s different legislative issues that can help our economic development,” she said. “Some of the educational seminars that they’ve put on are dairy recruitment, corporate farming, water sources and regulations, effective communications, business finance, conflict management, lobbying, marketing your community, tax abatements, trade show training, web page design, e-commerce opportunities.” Warden said as a whole, members of the WKREDA coalition stay involved in the state’s western region, and this involves answering many questions. “How can we grow our community economic development out here in Western Kansas and have a voice for what we have to offer out here to use the skills and the resources that we have available to us in our community?” she said. “How do we develop and grow from that?” Warden said she is looking forward to seeing what the county’s membership in WKREDA will mean for local growth. “I’m excited about being involved in it for the first time,” she said.