After two years at the helm of Liberal High School, principal Shiloh Vincent is stepping down to take an exective director position at McPherson High School.

Vincent became principal after replacing Rafe Begley who succombed to cancer.

Vincent made the announcement earlier this week, but the USD No. 480 School Board has not met yet to accept the resignation.

Once accepted, the district will begin the process of finding a replacement.