











• L&T staff report













The Liberal Police Department is looking for a lone male who allegedly robbed a local fast food restaurant Friday night.

Capt. Pat McClurg of the LPD said around 8:55 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to a robbery at Long John Silver’s at 106 E. Pancake Blvd.

“Responding officers found that the suspect had already fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash,” he said in a press release. “Officers scoured the area, but did not locate the suspect.”

McClurg said witnesses told investigators that a lone male, dressed all in black and wearing a ski mask, entered the restaurant through an employee entrance.

“The male suspect displayed a weapon and demanded money,” he said. “The suspect grabbed money from a cash till and ran out of the restaurant the same way he came. No injuries were reported.”

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the LPD at 620-626-0150 or the crime hotline at 620-624-4000. Persons providing information that leads to the arrest of this suspect are eligible for a reward.