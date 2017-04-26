





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Development will be the hot topic for the Liberal City Commission at its next meeting this evening starting at 5:30. The first two items on the agenda will concern creating Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) for North Liberal One (also known as the Triangle Parcel) and North Liberal Two (also known as the Bartel Property). Both districts will include upcoming development in the area through Pinnacle Developments, LLC, including a hotel and restaurant, the new IHOP, and an upcoming Old Chicago. Both items will include a public hearing for citizens to speak at, and then the commission will be asked to approve Ordinances No. 4481 and 4482, which would officially create these districts. Also on the agenda for this evening will be city staff requesting the commission approve Ordinance No. 4483, which authorizes the establishment of a redevelopment district for Pinnacle Developments, LLC. This will also include a public hearing for citizens to speak at. Arkalon Park will also be discussed this evening with a pair of items. The first of these items will ask the commission to accept grant funds and approve the purchase of tornado shelters and picnic equipment for the park. The commission will also be asked to approve an appointment to the Arkalon Council. The final item this evening will see the Liberal Fire Department asking the commission to approve the purchase of firefighting foam for the airport fire apparatus. “The FAA regulates this, and requires we have a full apparatus, an extra load of chemical on standby, and whatever we need for training purposes and to ensure the readiness and operations of the apparatus,” the agenda information noted. “We are inspected annually by the FAA and chemical supply and specifications are a few of the things they are looking for.”