Risen Glory Church will be celebrating its 20th anniversary Sunday, May 7. It was May 4, 1997 that the church had its very first service.

Founding pastor Ann Holman invites anyone in the community to come and help celebrate this special anniversary. There will be a special service Sunday morning at 10 a.m. A fellowship meal will follow the morning service.

The church is located at 310 Virginia. For more information, call Pastor Holman at (620)626-4824.