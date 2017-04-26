





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



When people get off work for the day, the first thing most likely want to do is eat, but with much preparation involved with many meals, the task becomes a tedious one for some. Tuesday, May 2, agents with Seward County’s K-State Research and Extension office will showing some simple meals people can make that are ready when people arrive home from a hard day’s work, as well as addressing some misinformation about genetically modified organisms (GMO). All of this will take place through a class hosted by the Extension and Seward County Farm Bureau called “Farm Facts & Freezer Meals.” Through the class, local Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent Kathy Bloom said participants will get to take home four meals ready for the freezer. “There’s a couple of them you make in the crockpot, and others are oven ready,” she said. “We are using some recipes from Chef Alli. That is from Farm Fresh Kitchen. She is a Kansas chef. She represents Kansas all over the nation at food shows and comes up with recipes. We are making four of her recipes.” Bloom said a couple of the recipes at Tuesday’s class are quite large. “Some of them serve four to six people, but a couple of them serve a lot more than that,” she said. Because the meals are freezer ready, Bloom said participants will need to bring a cooler with them Tuesday night to the Seward County Activity Center. “We’ll have ice there,” she said. “As they make the meals, they can stick them in their cooler. They also will need to bring their knife. We’ll be doing a lot of chopping of vegetables.” Before the cooking portion of the evening, Seward County Ag Agent Kylee Harrison will present some farm facts, including some information about GMOs. “There’s a lot of misconceptions about GMOs and organics,” Bloom said. “Kylee will be kind of educating us on those trendy things going on right now.” Farm Facts & Freezer Meals will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Activity Center. To register for the class, call 620-624-5604, or e-mail This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . “We have a very limited enrollment,” Bloom said. “The class is filling up quickly. If people want to get their name in, they need to let us know. There’s a $45 fee for the ingredients. The class is over half filled, so if you’re interested, get your name in soon. You have to reserve your spot with your payment.” Bloom said Farm Bureau, as it often does, is partnering with the Extension to help make the class possible. “This came across their radar, a similar class,” she said of Farm Bureau. “They were gracious and sent me to the class. I was trained. At the class, we made up to 10 meals. We’ve kind of shortened this class to make it real doable in an evening. Chef Alli actually helped present, and there were some speakers from Kansas State University at their class. It was very informative, very interesting. I learned a lot.” Bloom said Extension and Farm Bureau officials, therefore, thought bringing the class to Liberal would be both fun and educational. “Kylee agreed to do the education on the GMOs, and I am tasked with the freezer meal portion,” she said. Bloom said participants should come Tuesday expecting to gain knowledge on farm facts and some of the current food trends. “A lot of people say, ‘I don’t like GMOs,’ but you ask them what it is and why they don’t like them, they have no clue,” she said. “This should shed some light on it and help them make a more informed decision on things such as that.” Bloom emphasized that classes such as Farm Facts & Frozen Meals, though lots of fun, do fill up quickly. “We always have a lot of feedback that the people really enjoyed them,” she said. “It’s just so nice to go to the freezer when you’re busy and thaw out a meal. You need to thaw the meals out at least 24 hours in your refrigerator. It just takes a little planning ahead. All you have to do is open your freezer, stick that in your fridge, stick that in the crockpot or oven later, and you are set. There’s nothing better than coming home from a long day’s work to the aroma of your supper cooking.”