





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



The prairie of Southwest Kansas lies thousands of miles from either the Pacific or Atlantic Ocean, but following the success of another sea life exhibit, Liberal’s Baker Arts Center is bringing another species of water creature to town. This Friday and running through May 7, Baker is welcoming a wonderful traveling exhibit, “Sea Lion Splash,” featuring the exhibit’s namesake. Baker Director Toni Smith said officials with “Sea Lion Splash” were contacted about a year ago, and after the success of an exhibit featuring sharks, it was decided to bring in another form of creature from the deep ocean waters. The 10-day exhibit will take place in the west backyard of Baker Arts. Monday through Friday, “Sea Lion Splash” will run at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Weekend shows will be at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Smith said during the center’s regular business hours, there will also be inside activities. “The library is coming to read and have storytime,” she said. “We are having lower level activities, and they can tour the actual Creatures of Land and Sea exhibit.” Baker Arts Art Director Jessica Strickland explained some of the inside activities. “We’ll have coloring pages for the little guys,” she said. “We’ll have a sorting activity where you can sort out what creatures are land creatures, what creatures are sea creatures and what are both, which is what is kind of the focus of this whole exhibit. With sea lions, their habitat is both the land and the sea. There’ll be kind of an educational activity there. We’re going to have the mural on the walls. That’s always really super popular with the kids. They can come and draw on the walls, which is exciting for them. That’s something they don’t normally get to do.” Strickland said likewise, there will be other outside activities taking place during the run of “Sea Lion Splash” such as a crabwalk, obstacle course and sidewalk chalk. “There’s going to be a lot of things to do,” she said. Smith said some Baker school tours get anywhere from 270 to 330 children in one time slot, so splitting those youth into groups with different things to do becomes important. “We are still looking for volunteers that would be willing to come help especially during the 10:30 and 1 o’clock time period,” she said. “We are excited about this.” As far as “Sea Lion Splash” is concerned, Smith said 1,400 children from USD 480 alone are signed up, with more than 3,000 more coming from schools across the region. “They’re coming from Perryton, Texas, Booker, Texas, Guymon, Oklahoma, Montezuma, Ulysses, Elkhart, Texhoma, Gruver and Garden City,” she said. Smith said having school tours such as those with “Sea Lion Splash” make Baker more than just a tourist spot for youth. “We’re also making this an art spot that they come and enjoy making and taking something, but they can also enter into an art competition that has to do with sea life or land creatures,” she said. For other people and groups, the cost to see the exhibit is $2 for anyone over the age of 3, but Smith said National Beef is sponsoring all of the Liberal schools to come see the sea lions. “All of those 1,400 students will be coming because National Beef paid for them to come,” she said. “It’s nice to know your community steps in and helps in every way possible from the volunteers, from the other sponsors that we have. It’s important because without communities and people that help sponsor, communities don’t have these kind of things that we can put together. We are very honored to be hosting this, very honored that people decided to help us out. We have had some really nice grants that have come through for this as well as the sponsorship monies.” Smith said with Southwest Kansas having little in the way of bodies of water, bringing in an exhibit like “Sea Lion Splash” lets some see something they may never get to see. “That’s one of the reasons I think it’s been fun to bring these kind of things out here,” she said. “A lot of children, a lot of people that don’t get to travel would never see these kind of sea creatures, land creatures. I think it’s kind of neat that they’re both. It’s just an opportunity for a lot of families and a lot of children that would never be able to go to the ocean or those type of places to see these kind of things.” Smith emphasized the educational aspect of an exhibit like the one starting this Friday. “It’s not just about us having animals for them to see or artwork for us to have them to do,” she said. “It is educational. They are going to be letting them know throughout the show the habitats of these animals, the endangered part of them, where they live and where they eat. They’re going to do some trick and fun things like that, but there is a huge part of this program that will have to do with the educational aspect of it.” Smith said Baker leaders are looking at later bringing in more exhibits like “Sea Lion Splash.” “It would be nice if we could continue on a yearly basis during the April/May time, which is field trip time for schools, to bring other things here,” she said. “I’m not going to say it’s always going to be sea life. We are very interested in bringing those kind of things.” “Sea Lion Splash” is also sponsored by First National Bank – Liberal, Windtree Management, High Plains Pizza Hut, Conestoga Energy Partners, Golden Plains Credit Union, Southern Office Supply, David Rine/Rines Exterminating, Lyddon Aero Center, OB GYN Associates of Southwest Kansas, the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, the Liberal Convention and Visitors Bureau, Bank of Beaver City, the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission, the Mariah Fund, State Farm Jerry Harding, Community Bankand USD 480.