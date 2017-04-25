





Jones wins national award for her "Open Door"



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times





More than 300,000 pieces of art were submitted for this year’s Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, and among all those entries came a top award for one of Liberal High School’s own. LHS senior Rachel Jones, who submitted several pieces overall to the competition, received the American Visions Medal in the sculpture category for her work “The Open Door.” Some of her other pieces also recieved more local awards. “Mr. Marsh really pushes us to enter smaller art contests here and there, so we come in every day and blow something, like a sculpture, and then if it turns out okay, we enter it into the competition,” Jones said. “It’s really crazy, I don’t really consider myself a creative person. But I do really enjoy glassblowing, it’s a lot of fun and something completely different than anything I’ve done before. When I started doing this ... you do it a little more, get more comfortable with it and the equipment and everything. I started to enjoy it and then we made pieces where they turned out really great, and it’s crazy it went this far.” The winners were announced during spring break, with Jones not officially receiving the news until she was at work the day of the announcements. “I knew they would be announcing it all over spring break, and I was checking that particular day at noon, and I didn’t see anything there on the web site, so I didn’t think I had won anything,” Jones recalled. “A few hours after the announcement, I got the e-mail saying I’d won while I was at work, and I was very excited. I was so excited because I’ve never been to New York City, and the name of Carnegie Hall just carries so much power. To achieve something like this is pretty amazing.” The offical ceremony will take place June 7 though 9 in New York City, and Jones will be able to pick up her sculplture to bring home. So what is Jones looking forward to most of all about her trip? “I’m most looking forward to the New York food, I want to try all the different restaurants and pizza and all that. We’re going to go to a Broadway show, some other things like that,” Jones said with a laugh. “And then of course the ceremony at Carnegie Hall will be something I’ll probably never forget.” LHS is one of the few high schools allowed a glassblowing program, which Jones said puts the school in a unique position with these contests. “We all just kind of come in here, we might start with an idea of what we want to do, and then glassblowing’s all about adjusting to what happens and adapting, because sometimes it doesn’t go quite like you plan and you can’t touch it or mess with it, so you have to kind of fly by your seat,” Jones said. “LHS has a really great program, we’re one of the very few high schools that allows glassblowing. It’s an opportunity only a few have, and it really puts us in that great position to have the opportunity to make these pieces and enter these competitions and potentially win.” Jones also offered encouragement for other young artists considering submitting some of their own works. “I’d say just submit as much as you can, because you never know what the judges will like,” Jones said. “As long as you feel good about it, and are confident in it, be creative and send it all in.”