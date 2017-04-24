





• L&T staff report



Three people are dead, while three others, including a Liberal woman, escaped injury after a fatality accident April 14 in eastern Meade County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said four vehicles were involved in the accident, the first being a 2013 Ford F250 pickup, driven by George Albert, 53, of Buffalo, Missouri. The agency said around 6:48 p.m. April 14 about a mile west of Fowler, the pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 54, pulling a camper trailer, when, upon exiting the bridge, the trailer came unhooked from vehicle and went left of center. At the same time, KHP said, a 2015 Kenworth was westbound on Hwy. 54 and drove through the camper trailer, flattening a steer tire and losing air pressure, causing the semi’s brakes to lock off. The camper trailer then rotated off into the south ditch and struck a 2015 Kia Soul on the driver’s side front, with the trailer and semi coming to rest in the south ditch. The KHP said the Kia was pulled left of center, striking a 2015 Freightliner, which was eastbound on U.S.-54. The Freightliner came to final rest in the middle of the eastbound lane on the bridge and burnt completely. The trailer and chassis of the Kenworth came to rest facing southwest on the bridge and likewise burnt completely. The cab portion of the Kenworth was disconnected from the chassis and came to rest in the creek bottom. Lane was not injured, nor was his passenger, Anne Marie Lane, 56, also of Buffalo. The driver of the Kia, 44-year-old Laura Perez of Liberal, likewise avoided injury. Unfortunately, the drivers of the Kenworth and the Freightliner were both killed in the accident, according to KHP, as was a passenger in the Kenworth. The dead are 43-year-old Zachery Howard Duncan of Watertown, South Dakota, Mandy J. Price, 35, also of Watertown and 56-year-old John Franklin Kemp Jr. of Brandon, Mississippi. The KHP report said Duncan and Price were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident, but it did not say whether the rest of the individuals involved in the crash were wearing theirs.

