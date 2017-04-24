





Chamber challenges shoppers to ‘Find a Fairy’



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Supporting local businesses is important for every community, and the Liberal Chamber of Commerce is starting a campaign to help bring more shoppers into local stores. “Right now, there’s 31 local businesses participating in the campaign, and the idea is to bring people into businesses so they can see what’s being offered, and that should help give people a fun event to do during the spring and win prizes,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rozelle Webb said. “All people have to do is go into one of the participating businesses, and they will have the cards in there set up like tic-tac-toe cards with nine businesses on them. Because there’s so many participating, we couldn’t fit all of them onto the card. They take their cards, go to those businesses, find the fairy, have the clerk mark their card, and then when they’ve visited all nine businesses on their card, they come to the Chamber office with their card, which is then put in the drawing.” Everyone who participates and fills out their fairy card and brings it to the Chamber of Commerce office will have the opportunity to be put in the drawing for one of 20 $50 Chamber gift certificates. The campaign will end at 5 p.m. May 31. Overall, Webb said, the idea was to encourage more shopping. “We mostly wanted to promote shopping in Liberal and get people to shop in our local businesses,” Webb said. “All the businesses participating are very excited about it, and I’m glad about that because this will help get more people into those businesses. It was a great response, and we’re all really happy about that.” And overall, the campaign is already generating a lot of positivity from store owners participating. “I’m really big on being part of the community and joining in on things,” Daisy Fraire, store manager at Maurice’s, said. “It’s something extra to do here in town, something for people to do. You don’t get a huge prize, but it’s something fun to do, and I try to get involved as much as I can.” “When Rozelle came in and talked to us about it, she made it sound like it would be a really good benefit for us here, so we figured it would be awesome,” Pete Wiebe, owner and manager at Rapid Fit Health Club, added. Both Fraire and Wiebe said they were excited to see how the campaign turns out. “I’m excited to see everyone come in and look for the fairy here,” Fraire said. “I just want to see the excitement on their faces as they get their cards filled out.” “We can’t wait to get it started. And we haven’t fully discussed it yet, but we may be giving some prizes,” Wiebe added. The community is invited to shop at any of the businesses that will be participating, Webb said. “I expect there to be a lot more people going into businesses they may not have gone in before to see the merchandise offered, and they will either shop then and there, or maybe they’ll come back in the future,” Webb said. “It’s a great chance to get out and meet new businesses to see what they have to offer, and maybe also win some Chamber gift certificates. It’s a great time to get out, have a little fun, and learn some more about some of the businesses here in town. You also might win something.”