While Seward County has yet to name an athletic director, they have found a head coach for the men’s basketball program.

After parting ways with coach Brian Zollinger at the end of the season, Seward has hired former assistant Jason Sautter to take the reins of the program.

Sautter asssited Zollinger for two seasons, and both ended with Jayhawk Conference titles in 2012 and 2013.

Sautter was also a part of the third-place national tournament finish in 2012.

During his tenure, the Saints won 31 games in his first year and 25 the next.

He helped Deverell Biggs earn the Jayhawk West MVP before being named a first-team NJCAA All American.

His success helped Sautter earn a Div. 1 assistant’s position at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

During that time, UMKC earned its highest tournament seeding in 10 years and had an AP All American in George Hill.

Sautter also assisted the Premier Basketball League’s Rochester Razorsharks, helping the team to a 16-2 record and a PBL championship.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to serve as the next head basketball coach at Seward County Community College,” Sautter said in a press release. “I am honored by the confidence that both President Trzaska and the committee have demonstrated as we went through this process. Their commitment and vision for men’s basketball at Seward County are inspiring, and I look forward to working with them to build champions and prepare leaders with the young men we have in our program.”