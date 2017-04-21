





Only 4 awarded in entire state



By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



The students in USD 480 and at Liberal High School are known for being high achievers, and a recent award has proven just how hard students are willing to work. Recipients of the Dell Scholarship were recently announced, and three of the four recipients in Kansas come from Liberal High School, with Jacqueline Moreno, Angelica Rangel and Nancy Lopez-Rodriguez being announced as recipients. The scholarship is for four years and is worth $20,000, (which means $5,000 per year renewal) and the lucky winners also receive a Dell laptop, plus $2,000 to use on textbooks and other resources for college. “Ms. Riggs is the one who convinced me to apply for it,” Moreno said. “I don’t have a lot of money to go to college, and with that scholarship, now I can.” “I had actually been applying to some bigger scholarships too, but Ms. Riggs was really onto me to apply for it, so I did. I might not have even applied if she hadn’t brought it up,” Rangel added. The recipients of the award were announced only recently, and all three said they were shocked and happy upon hearing of their luck. “I just kept thinking ‘Oh my God!’ I was really happy because I didn’t think I could get a scholarship as big as this one,” Moreno said with a chuckle. “I found out during e-time because Nancy told me ‘You got the scholarship!,’ which made me really excited, so I asked her if she had gotten it too, and she told me yeah. So we were both really excited.” “I was checking constantly once it turned midnight, and then when it was about 1:30 a.m., I checked it again and when I saw my name there, I started screaming and my mom came in and asked what was going on,” Lopez-Rodriguez added. “I had convinced myself I wasn’t going to get it, that way if I didn’t end up with it, I wouldn’t feel too let down,” Rangel said. “But then when I found out I started almost crying because I was like ‘I can go to college!’” This is also not the first time LHS students have been up for this large scholarship, according to LHS AVID instructor Luz Riggs. LHS started AVID in 2007, and 2013 was the first year LHS had semi-finalists for this scholarship, and according to Riggs, there are thousands of applicants who apply for this. That year, LHS had one semi-finalist. In 2014, LHS had two semi-finalists and one Dell scholar, and that student ended up going to Fort Hays State University. Then in 2015 and 2016, LHS had more semi-finalists, and another Dell scholar each year. “The legacy has continued since that time because in AVID, we provide not only academic support, but other support too with other things,” Riggs said. “The Dell scholarship application is a very detailed application, and these students had to write multiple essays from the prompts given, so it’s not just about applying, but also having good writing skills, and those skills were taught to them for the past several years. All those skills, they were able to be enhanced here at LHS, and that all goes into preparing them for college.” For those students thinking about their college education, all three encouraged them to apply for the scholarship. “I would say just go for it and apply. Even if you don’t think you’ll get it, there’s always that chance,” Moreno said. “Like Angelica said earlier, if she hadn’t gotten it, she wouldn’t be too sad because she’d rather played it down for herself, but then she ended up getting it. There’s no limit on the scholarships you can apply for.” “I agree with Jackie, you can apply to as many as you want, and that’s fine, because the important thing is you know you at least applied for it and gave it a shot,” Lopez-Rodriguez added. Both Riggs and USD 480 instructional coach Sarah Gonzales offered praise to the trio for their hard work. “Meeting deadlines is something else we stress with AVID, especially because the Dell scholarship is open for such a limited time, and it teaches them to get to work and get it done,” Riggs said. “I’m particularly impressed with these young ladies because the State of Kansas awarded only four of these scholarships, and three of them came from right here at LHS, which speaks volumes to our district and the AVID program. It also shows their perseverance of applying for this scholarship along with the other work they do, because we want everyone to be well-rounded students. And these ladies are not just Dell scholars, but also AP scholars.” “I know you ladies might not realize it, but you all really are community role models at this point,” Gonzales added. “Not to put pressure on you, but being able to accomplish what you have, being a senior in high school ... any of the students who read this, you really just setting a great example, and I know that comes from the hard work you all do.”