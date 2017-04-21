





By EARL WATT • Leader & Times





The recent change in the restriction of eating fish from the Arkalon Park ponds is not due to any new threat, according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment public information officer Kara Titus. When the park was originally issued a permit, a swimming restriction was already in place, but for some reason, a retraction on consuming the fish was not added. “It was not listed on the original permit,” Titus said. “This is a cautionary addition. Mostly because of the nature of where the water comes from. It could have pharmaceuticals in it. The original source of that lake water is treated wastewater, city water.” Even though the water is treated, there are acceptable items that can pass through the system, including hormones discarded medications and more. While those products will break down over time and may not be harmful in very small amounts, continued digestion of those materials could pose a hazard, even if only a slight one. The issue came up when the park’s permit was renewed in February. “Nothing has changed,” Titus said. “Since its inception, there has been no swimming, and restricted fishing. When permit was renewed in February, KDHE learned there was fishing in the lake, but no one told them it was restricted fishing — only catch and release. Now they are required. The water is safe to camp around and be around.” The KDHE is now requiring the park to post signs letting those that fish know not to eat the fish. “From the beginning, it was never supposed to be fished and be eaten,” Titus said. “The original permit had the condition of no swimming. The new permit added not for consumption.” The possibility of contaminants that can pass through the treatment system is no different that restrictions that prevent wastewater form being used on crops, Titus said. “Because the wastewater is coming form people’s homes, hormones, items that come from sewage that could naturally break down, but not always filtered out by the treatment process,” she said. “This is being done in an abundance of caution.”