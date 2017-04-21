





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Thursday evening, a group of students from Seward County Community College heard from some professionals in Liberal about their roles in helping with cases of sexual assault. The members of the panel, led by Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services Director Lori Hensley, each explained what they do in such cases. Hensley said her agency plays the role of advocate. “What advocacy means is all of our services are free, confidential and voluntary,” she said. “If you would come to our agency at 111 East Second Street and seek services from us, we would not charge you, and we would be confidential about you being there to the point of confidence if you spoke to just an advocate until such time that there would be a reason to be deemed that the advocate would even have to share information with the rest of us in the building.” Hensley said this means information shared by a victim will likely only be herad by the case’s advocate, LARC/DVS’s lead supervisor and Hensley herself. “The other advocates may not have understanding of who you are,” she said. “They may see your face as you come and go, but may not know who you are, what your trauma is and what services you’re seeking from us.” Hensley said her agency likewise runs a shelter for victims and their families. “Predominantly, our shelter is women and children, but we can shelter men,” she said. “It’s not that we don’t choose to shelter men. We just haven’t shelter any men that I’m aware of in the last two years. Our shelter is in a non-disclosed location, and that’s for safety reasons. When we put people in shelter, we have them come and do an intake to make sure that they fit the criteria of the shelter.” Hensley said, though, the biggest service LARC/DVS provides is supportive counseling. “We also do police response advocacy,” she said. “When 911 is called in Liberal or Seward County, we have advocates that arrive on the scene with the police department and the sheriff’s department and provide our services.” Hensley said medical advocacy is provided to victims through accompanying them to have a sexual assault nurse exam. LARC/DVS has campus advocacy available at SCCC. Next, SCCC Vice President of Student Services Celeste Donovan talked about what the college provides, and she said one of the most important roles school officials have is keeping students safe from violence. “A few years ago, we rewrote our sexual violence sexual assault policy to include some additional things that hadn’t been in there before,” he said. Donovan said sexual assaults are common on college campuses, with numbers growing in the last 10 years, and because of this and Title IX programs, federal government officials have stepped in to remind college leaders of financial aid requirements. “They said as a college because we’re getting federal financial aid, there’s some things you have to do if you want to get federal financial aid,” she said. “We need to have financial aid in order to have a lot of students continue to come to the college. One of the things that we’re required to do is to make sure that once a year, we train all our faculty and our staff in what to do if there’s sexual misconduct, if they witness it or see it, what they have to do as their obligation as a college employee. We also have an internal team that we send to training every year.” Donovan said she and others at SCCC stay up to date on regulations and information to make sure students are kept safe at the college. Part of this was a recent survey conducted at the school, and she talked some about the results of that survey. “Students relatively felt safe, but they really didn’t know where to report and how to go about this procedure,” she said. “What we decided to do this year is to create a campaign where we put a lot more messages around campus so it was real easy to see.” Donovan said future plans call for expanding that campaign. “We’re making some other posters that will go in the classrooms that’ll have a different message,” she said. “It might be about consent. It might be something around the topic of sexual misconduct.” Later, local Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Nurse Coordinator Jandi Head said the role of nurses in that program is to work with LARC/DVS and the police department to provide sexual assault and forensic exams for a patient. “We get a detailed history and a detailed medical history of the patient and what’s going on with them,” she said. “We do a detailed exam head to toe. We also do a detailed genital exam just to treat the patient, check for any injuries and see if there’s any medication or anything needed.” Head said likewise medications are provided for treatment, as well as discharge information for any follow up work that is needed. “We work with the police department if the patient is over the age of 18 and they decide to report it,” she said. “We work them in the reporting process. We can contact the police if they have not already been called, and they come up and do their investigation. We also do evidence collection kits.” Head said if a patient reports a sexual assault, evidence collected, including swabs, can be sent to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to be tested. “We also work with the Rape Crisis center,” she said. “We call them, and they come up to be with every person that we see. They provide support, and they also offer their resources after the patient leaves.” Head said if SANE nurses feel additional help with mental health is needed, victims are referred to the Southwest Guidance Center. “We occasionally do follow up with a patient if we feel like it’s needed,” she said. “If they have any injuries or if we feel like they need to come back and be seen again, we’ll follow up with them within a week or two.” Head said SANE nurses see people of all ages from children to older adults, both male and female. “If somebody has been assaulted and they want to come forward to receive treatment, but not necessarily want to report to police, if they’re not ready to make that step, we still see them,” she said. “We still provide them with any treatment, and we can also still collect evidence. It’s stored for five years at the KBI. If the person decides to report, they can pull that evidence back off and run it then.”