In 2014, a fierce wind storm blew down and destroyed Liberal’s recycling center, and for a long time, it was unknown when or where a new center would open. Finally, in July 2015, a new center opened at 118. E. 4th Street, just east of the current solid waste department. Since opening, according to Solid Waste and Recycling Director Frank Holman, there has been a huge, positive response. “In 2015, we were down, and we were in the process at that time of trying to get it built back up after it collapsed after that big wind storm at that time,” Holman said. “In 2016, since we opened, we hauled out 151,000 pounds’ worth of recycling. We have a lot of different people who use it, we’ve got people from Hugoton, Turpin, Oklahoma, Tyrone, Oklahoma, Kismet, a lot of people, and they use our facilities, so it’s been big. We also have some of the appliance stores who are really contributing to us, they’re bringing in several loads of stuff. It’s been generating a pretty good response.” With the effort to make more recyclable and sustainable materials to help save the Earth gaining steam, Holman said staff feels good about the response the new center’s generated. “It’s encouraging, and tells us it is needed, that we’ve still got people very interested in it,” Holman said. “There’s that percentage that cares about saving the landfill, who care about recycling. Staff is especially encouraged because they deal with the production side of it every morning and one of the first things we do in the mornings is check the conditional state of the recycling brought in, because we operate 24/7. We get people coming after hours, we’ve got trucks coming in during working hours, so the staff sees it is beneficial for the community.” Especially now, Holman said, it is important for people to begin recycling. “It saves the Earth. It’s so important because over the years, that landfill out there, it’s tremendously grown, and if you were to go out there at night, you can see how it’s grown over the years and how it overlooks Liberal,” Holman said. “With recycling, it’s making a difference as far as the community with all the materials being recycled back into the community. They’re able to buy things at a lower cost because it’s recycled. If you’re moving, guess what, we’ve got cardboard boxes here for if they need boxes and newspaper stuffing. We’re able to help people in a lot of ways to save money and resources. And a lot of people will bring a lot of those right back, and with the moving vans and everything that come through, guess where they bring all their used boxes? I get out-of-town calls from people wondering if we have a recycling center, and they’re glad when I tell them we do.” And with the positive response already being seen. Holman said he encourages all the community to use the center. “One of the things that encourages people to bring stuff in is seeing how productive it is. As a matter of fact, we show different people and groups how it all works,” Holman said. “And there have been some trips out to the landfill and I show them how trash accumulates, and they see it’s making a difference recycling. It also encourages children when people bring their children in. Even in school, they’re learning about it, and then they’re encouraging their parents, so everyone’s being encouraged to do that. As we continue to educate people, it will grow. It affects us all because some of the people we have coming in, we’re still trying to educate them on bagging their trash and separating it. Some of the people who are into recycling, we have a lot of people moving out. It takes the support of the whole community, and as people become more aware of what it’s used for, and that it’s being used and making a difference, more people will get on board.”