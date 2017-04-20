



• L&T staff report



The Baker Arts Center in Liberal will be hosting a “Creatures of Land and Sea” exhibit and contest in conjunction with the Sea Lion Splash event. All artwork must include one or more animals that live both in water and on land. This can include, but is not limited to, amphibians, sea lions, alligators, turtles and polar bears. There is no entry fee to enter this exhibit. Age categories are preschool to kindergarten (age 3 to 5); first to third grade; fourth to sixth grade; middle school (seventh and eighth grade); high school (grades 9-12); and adult (18 and up). Medias include two-dimensional drawings, paintings, printmaking and collage, three-dimensional sculpture, clay and wood and photography (color, black and white and digital).



Specifications Two-dimensional artwork and photography must be no smaller than 8 by 10 or larger than 16 by 20 unmatted. Artwork may be matted or mounted on posterboard or framed to a larger dimension. Three-dimensional artwork may not exceed 24 inches by 24 inches by 24 inches and will be displayed in cases or pedestals. All entries must be labeled on the back with the artists name, age/grade, address, phone, school and teacher.



Prizes One Merit Award recipient will be chosen in each age category. These will be chosen based on use of theme, originality and creativity. Prizes will be $100 for each student per age category and $100 to their classroom. Adult prize will be $100.



Deadline and delivery of work All entries must arrive at the Baker Arts Center located at 624 N. Pershing in Liberal by 5 p.m. Friday. Artwork may be mailed or hand delivered, or call 620-624-2810 to make arrangements for delivery assistance.



Pick up of work Artwork must be picked up from the exhibit by 5 p.m. May 26, or it will be considered the property of the Baker Arts Center. Many worthwhile projects throughout Southwest Kansas are provided grants through the Community Foundation, and the Baker Arts Center recently received one of those grants in the amount of $2,500. The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas out of Dodge City is helping to support the upcoming “Sea Lions Splash” project. The center gratefully acknowledges this support from the foundation to bring to the people of Southwest Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles and Southeast Colorado this rare opportunity to experience a traveling exhibit featuring live sea lions. The project will be on the grounds at the center from April 28 through May 7.