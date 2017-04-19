





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Liberal Memorial Library is always looking for ways to engage children in the library, and an upcoming event will help with just that. For the second year in a row, the library will be celebrating El día de los niños/El día de los libros, or Children’s Day/Book Day. The festivities will start at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in the basement area at the library, and is open to all children. “I actually had at least one parent last year ask me if we were going to do this again, and that’s usually a sign people want to see it done again,” Liberal Memorial Library Children’s Librarian Elizabeth Rankin said. “I want the children to have fun, of course, and I also want them to learn we have some exciting books here at the library and foster that love of reading and getting them interested in the stories.” Those who attend will be doing some crafts, with one of those being mini pinatas, and staff will also be reading some bilingual stories. The lucky participants will also be playing Loteria, the Mexican version of Bingo. “Last year we had a lot of fun, but this year I would like to focus some more on the Book Day part of everything, so we want to make sure and work in more stories,” Rankin said. “I’m also going to be giving away a free book to each child who attends next Saturday.” Overall, the event will be fun for all who attend next Saturday, according to Rankin. “I’m looking forward to just having fun with the children who come. They always have fun when we do crafts, and they love playing the games, and there will be prizes, so it’s a lot of fun,” Rankin said. “I’m also asking people to sign up before they come, and they can find that on the web site at lmlibrary.org, or they can fill that out here at the library by asking any of the staff.” Children of all ages are welcome to come, and Rankin said a good and fun time will be had by all. “We’re going to have a lot of fun, and it’s open to children of all ages,” Rankin said. “We’re going to have games and prizes and like I said, everyone will get to take home a book, which is also awesome. It’s a celebration of all the cultures in Liberal. It has the Spanish name, so the Spanish culture is definitely one of them, and every culture can be celebrated.”