





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Prom is Saturday for Liberal High School students, and Girlfriends’ Kenna McNeil said she and other shop employees are working hard to prepare flowers and other prom accessories

Q: With Prom being so close (April 22), what all are you doing to help prepare for that? A: We walk them all through it, because we have to. We help them pick out the flowers, pick out the ribbons that will match, and the stones and other things for the corsages. That’s about all you can do.



Q: How many orders has the shop received for Prom accessories? A: We work with a lot of other school proms, like with Southwestern Heights, Forgan High School, Hugoton, among others. And with the smaller schools, we don’t get a lot of orders from them, but we do get them. Right now, I would say we’ve had close to 100 orders, and that includes the corsages and clothes and everything.

Q: How long has staff here been working to prepare those orders? A: Actually, about March 1 was when we started because people started coming in for April, and you have to come in early to order them because if you don’t, you may not get what you want. Where we order the flowers from is in Arkansas, and they take a bit of time to get here, plus they’re working to get other prom orders filled too. So around then was when we started so we could make sure we had the right ribbons, the right stones, the silk flowers, all that. It’s very involved.



Q: How has this year been compared to past years? Have there been more or less, or do you see a fairly steady stream? A: I would say it’s a steady stream, and a lot of students wait until about two weeks before Prom to come in and pick everything out. We’ll have a few who will come in around the middle of March for the April 8 ones, and we’ve seen a lot of the LHS students coming in around this past week. But they’re also busy with sports and other school activities, so finding the time to do it might be a bit hard for them. I see that rush continuing into this week, and we’ve taken about 20 to 30 tux and corsage orders in just the past few days.



Q: What would you say is your favorite part of helping with all this? A: I would say my favorite would be seeing them put a picture of it on Facebook or somewhere else online, or seeing other photos, because then all the stress you had about getting everything right, that goes away.



Q: Is there anything else you would like to add or anything else you think would be relevant for me to put? A: We’re still working, and we’re working to make sure they’re all as unique and beautiful as they can be. They just need to get in here and get them all ordered.