





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



It will be a night of revisiting for the USD 480 school board at its next meeting this evening starting at 6:30. The first of the items to be revisited from the board’s last meeting April 3 will concern the purchase of die cut equipment. Currently, Sunflower Intermediate School is where both the district’s machines are housed. “There are many advantages to having a full color poster design system as well as a digital die-cut system in our schools,” the agenda information noted. “The poster design system provides us with a manageable way to communicate district initiatives to our families, promote school activities, reinforce rules and procedures, and bring a sense of school pride all with colorful hallway posters. With this system, teachers can create colorful visual aids like thinking maps, diagrams, charts, and graphics to help differentiate instruction in their classroom. The digital die-cut system saves teachers time by quickly and easily creating manipulatives, cutouts, and bulletin board displays for a hands-on, interactive learning experience. Teachers can also create word walls with words formed by automatically connected letters which save a lot of time for teachers. We would save paper, and money, with the versatility and scalability of the electronic die-cuts. The program automatically puts as much as it can on one piece of paper. It also eliminates the need to re-cut laminated cutouts. Both of these systems would benefit teachers and students in very positive and time-saving ways.” Next to be revisited will concern the purchase of new computers for USD 480 Food Services. The current machines are aging and the point of sales has not been working properly, according to the agenda information, leading to the need to purchase these new computers. The board will also be revisiting USD 480 staffing considerations, and will be hearing an update during this evening’s meeting. Also on this evening’s agenda will be the board revisiting the proposal from HeadStart to install new playground equipment and exit doors at the upcoming new Early Learning Center, which could also officially be named by the board this evening. Positions will be discussed again with the board looking to approve an additional nursing position for USD 480, along with discussion of temporary summer positions for technology staff, the moving crew, and the grounds crew. The board will also be asked to approve requests for addition of a boys’ swim team at Liberal High School, and a leave request for USD 480 staff to attend the AVID Summer Institute. “Teachers, administrators, counselors and district directors will attend grade and/or content specific professional development (strands) that will allow for the implementation, advancing or sustainability of the AVID program at all grade levels in USD 480,” the agenda information noted. “Each staff member who attends summer institute will also participate in site team times where each schools goals and action steps will be created. After summer institute each staff member will partake in school site team meetings, school site team professional development and school site team events.” Also up for discussion will concern web page/parent communication through USD 480, and the renewal of the district’s contract with PowerSchool for the 2017-18 school year. USD 480 staff will also be asking the board to approve the district’s KASB membership. “The annual KASB membership and legal assistance is up for renewal for the 2017-18 school year,” the agenda information noted. “The cost of the membership is $11,911, and the legal assistance is $1,650, for a total of $13,561. This is the same cost as the 2016-17 school year.” The board will also be asked to accept bids for moving services and a new zero-turn mower, and will also be asked to extend the Pur-O-Zone Cleaning for Health program from 2016. The purchase of new equipment for the playground at the upcoming Meadowlark Elementary School will also be seeking approval from the board.