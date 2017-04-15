



Tom Willis of the Pinnacle Group talks to the audience Thursday at the Joint Economic Development Committee’s New Business event in the commission chambers in the Seward County Administration Building. L&T photo/Robert Pierce By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times The second presenter at Thursday’s New Business event brought news of a couple of new ventures coming to Liberal. Tom Willis of the Pinnacle Group said a new Comfort Inn & Suites will soon be constructed in what is referred to as the triangle in north Liberal near the U.S. Highway 83 bypass. Along with that motel, an Old Chicago restaurant will be built in the same area. Willis said Pinnacle will not own the eatery, but they will build and lease the building to the franchise. “We hope to be able to break ground sometime early summer,” Willis said. “We’d certainly like for that to be done before next spring comes. It’ll be, I think, 84 rooms. We’ll have a small convention center that will be able to hold about 150 people.” Willis said the pinnacle Group is also working with Seward County Community College to allow students from that school some experience working at a motel. “We’ll continue to have some talk about seeing if there’s a way we can do a work study program for some of our students so we can not only provide jobs to man the hotel, but be able to work with students for the full two years while they are attending Seward County school and provide them some flexible employment,” he said. “We think that’ll create a win-win with that. We’re very excited because this is going to represent a local project.” Willis said many critics have said Liberal could not have what some bigger towns have because of a lack of resources, but he strongly believes the Seward County community can keep up with the demands of local consumers. “I’ve had people tell me one of the reasons we couldn’t do what Garden City did was because they had one or two guys that were willing to stroke a big check,” he said. “You can do what you want here if you put your mind up to accomplish it. We knew we couldn’t do it individually, and we are going to be seeking some other local investment in this hotel. We want it to be locally owned. We want to create jobs locally. We want people to continue to be proud of Liberal. There is no reason that Liberal can’t be what Garden City is. It can be if we choose to work together to do it. Fifteen people lifting 10 pounds can lift more than one person lifting 1,500.” Willis then talked about another project taking place close to where the Comfort Inn and Old Chicago will be built. “It’s ground that’s just north of Walmart,” he said. “We’ve got 14 acres there that we’re going to be looking at bringing complementary business into Liberal. Our goal really isn’t trying to bring businesses that will compete with mainstream businesses that we have now.” Willis said the goal, rather, is to support those existing business and keep as many consumers as possible in Liberal. “I see no reason for a lot of services for a lot of people to feel like they’ve got to go to Garden City or go to Dodge City or go to Amarillo if we can have those there,” he said. “We are working with a group out of Atlanta to look at some franchise box stores that might be able to come here and locate with that.” Willis said he is excited to see the progress his group and others will bring to town. “We’re very extremely bullish Liberal,” he said. “I came here 11 years ago to work for six years and move back to Idaho. I tell people I’m Idaho by birth, but I’m Southwest Kansas by choice. We put roots down here. It’s a great area, great people. We control our destiny. We work together, we can accomplish anything.”