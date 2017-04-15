

By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times Today is Easter Sunday, and in countries all over the world, the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus is being marked. The holiday has particular meanings for everyone, including local clergy. “I’d have to say, and this is the answer for many people, my favorite thing about Easter is the resurrection,” Friends Church Lead Pastor Michael Miller said. “But one thing I’ve been studying and becoming more fascinated with are the prophecies in the Old Testament that were written hundreds of years before Jesus was even around that give specific insight to the events we celebrate nowadays. I’m just blown away at how specific and accurate the Old Testament scripture is in regard to Jesus and for me, it’s just another confirmation of the reality Christians experience this season. We think about Palm Sunday, and then we think about Good Friday, which is when Jesus was crucified, and then Easter Sunday, the resurrection, and it’s confirmation this was God’s plan all along.” “I love Sunday morning because it’s my favorite Christian holiday, even more than Christmas, because the reality of the resurrection is the core and foundation of the Christian faith, so it means everything to me,” Risen Glory Church Pastor Ann Holman said. “I just love to preach on the bodily resurrection of Jesus because the Bible is very clear that if He is not raised from the dead, all of our faith is in vain, we’re still in our sins, and we’re to be pitied because it’s the core. And without the resurrection, Christianity collapses, so I love to preach on it, and to me, it’s the biggest event of the year when we get to look at it again.” The resurrection story itself is also exciting to talk about. “It’s the greatest comeback story in history. To turn around from Christ being crucified and dead and in the tomb, and then he comes back again, that’s the greatest story and comeback of all time,” Faith Tabernacle Church Pastor Rex Petty said. “I know we talk about sports or we’ll hear about someone who had been dealing with issues in their lives but were able to turn all that around, but this is the greatest comeback of all time because Jesus has been crucified and is dead, and has been put in the tomb. He rises from the grave, the people even see the burial cloths there, but He’s not in the tomb anymore, He’s alive. That’s exciting and the most important part of Easter is the resurrection.” Both Miller and Holman also said the Easter holiday is a rather personal holiday for them. “At age 8, my parents and I didn’t have a church home, and my dad’s co-worker invited him to go to church, so it was around this time of year when I first heard the gospel,” Miller said. “So when I think of Easter, I think of April 1977 and think about that day, because I came back and told my parents ‘I want to become a Christian,’ but they told me I was a little young. But I was an 8-year-old boy, and 8-year-old boys are very tenacious, so I didn’t take no for an answer, and I kept bugging them about it. So they talked to the pastor, and he gave them a little booklet to go through, which led me through all the steps of becoming a Christian. I prayed that prayer every night, and I woke up the next morning a completely different kid, absolutely clean on the outside and having experienced the reality of the story. But it’s not a story to me, it’s a reality, it’s something I’ve experienced. And something amazing is my dad was a smoker from pre-teen all the way until that Sunday when I became a Christian. He quit smoking and was delivered of nicotine addiction at that point and for the rest of his life. So for me, it’s something I’ve personally experienced, it’s not just words on a page.” “I lost my son in a car wreck 22 years ago this coming week. He died the Tuesday before Easter, and his funeral was the day before Easter Sunday,” Holman revealed. “The first time I saw my son’s body, because he was coming home from Idaho, and his body had to be shipped back from Idaho Falls. The first time I saw his body was that Good Friday at the funeral home. When I was in grief looking at his body, I had even forgotten it was Good Friday, and it eventually came to me Good Friday, after Jesus died, He was just that dead, yet He rose again that Sunday morning. That was the hope, that was the reality, that I would see my son again, because His resurrection is our resurrection. That next day was Easter Sunday, and I remember a lot of my family went with me to the service because they had all come for the funeral, and it’s never been a service to me, a resurrection Sunday like that one. So that’s the hope I look forward to, that I’ll see my son again in heaven. And if the resurrection of Jesus didn’t happen, then our loved ones, when they’re put in the grave, that’s it, so there’s a lot to think about there.” And it is because of that hope that has kept the story of Jesus’ resurrection so important around the Easter season. “It’s a celebration, and in life, we have challenges and ups and downs, so when you can get an opportunity to celebrate, this is the day on the calendar that, as a Christian believer, since Christ rose from the grave, and you ought to be celebrating that because it’s the greatest height and mountaintop we can experience together,” Petty said. “The Bible says in Romans 8 if the same spirit that raised Christ from the dead dwells in you, you have victory. So not only do we celebrate it, we can experience it one day in our lives as well.” “It’s the foundation of the Christian faith. There are some denominations that are drifting away from that, they just believe it’s a nice story, but they believe the teachings of Jesus are what keep Christianity alive,” Holman added. “I don’t agree with them, because Jesus Christ said he would rise from the dead, and He based his credentials on the resurrection. To me, it’s the core of the Christian faith, so everything we preach during the year, it may not be about the resurrection, but if the resurrection’s not true, nothing else is true because that would mean Jesus was mistaken. His resurrection is proof His death was sufficient to pay for our sins so we would be forgiven. All during the year, whatever else we preach on, the reality of His resurrection gives credibility and emphasis.” Miller said hope is also a big part of what will keep the story of the resurrection such a big part of the Easter season. “It’s interesting because Jesus’s disciples, and the people in the crowds following Jesus around, they didn’t understand what ‘messiah’ really means until Jesus was glorified, actually went through the crucifixion, the burial, resurrection, ascension,” Miller said. “After that, they all came to the realization of ‘Oh, This is what he meant!’ because they were thinking political messiah and he was going to lead Rome out of Israel. But Jesus didn’t defeat Rome, he defeated the powers behind Rome, and those same powers are alive and active in many people’s lives today, which are Satan, sin and death. People today, just like people back then, are still being tormented by Satan, people who are struggling with problems they can’t get ahold of, addictions they can’t say no to. Even in society, we live in a good society, but there’s still that evidence of bad things happening. People can’t fix sin on their own, but He can help clean up the drunk, He can help clean up the guy addicted to drugs, He can clean up the life of someone who’s a liar.” “It’s still important because man is going to die, and there will be a judgement, and no one would argue life on this Earth is very short, and then there’s eternity,” Holman added. “It’s only through the living Christ, and if He wasn’t raised from the dead, there’s no hope of Heaven, so it’s as important right now because through the cross is the way we can be forgiven. The Bible clearly says we’re all sinners, and it’s only through the cross and resurrection of Jesus there’s hope we can be forgiven and go to heaven when we die. So it’s just as important now, and it’ll still be just as important 100 years from now because we’re all going to die, and we have to be accountable to God for our sins.” Overall, the Easter season is one to keep in mind during the year. “We emphasize the importance of embracing the story, and the Bible teaches us to be a part of the resurrection and in order to go to Heaven, embrace Christ as your Lord and savior, and that makes the difference,” Petty said. “You have to use that gift of eternal life, so we share that with the hope of us all getting to heaven one day. There’s all the Motel 6 commercials that end with ‘We’ll leave the light on for you,’ and that’s similar to what Jesus said ‘I’ve gone to prepare a place for you’ or ‘I’m leaving the light on for you, you’re welcome to come here.’”