Mo Hlayhel, a representative from the company bringing an IHOP to Liberal, talks to the crowd at Thursday’s New Business event in the commission chambers in the Seward County Administration Building. Hlayhel said the Liberal IHOP is scheduled to open on May 20, and the company is ready to serve up food and smiles to incoming customers. L&T photo/Robert Pierce By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times

For some time, the Liberal community has been anxiously awaiting the arrival of an IHOP in town, and according to a spokesman for the company, by the end of May, the restaurant chain should have a franchise in Seward County. Mo Hlayhel said at Thursday’s new business event hosted by the local Joint Economic Development Committee, the Liberal restaurant is one of seven his company will have in Kansas once construction is complete. The others are in Garden City, Dodge City, Hays and Lansing, as well as two in Wichita, and another IHOP is being constructed in Derby. By 2020, Hlayhel said his company will likewise have three IHOPs in the Kansas City area, making the company a major economic player in the Sunflower State. “By 2020, we’ll be employing between 700 and 800 employees, and here in Liberal, we’ll be employing between 30 and 40 employees full time,” he said. Liberal’s IHOP will initially be operated from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 6 a.m. to midnight on weekends. Hours could be added at a later time, Hlayhel said. “Down the road, we’ll see how Liberal activity is,” he said. “We’ll probably open 24 hours on the weekend or 24 hours seven days a week, and that’s what we have at most of our restaurants.” In addition to economics, Hlayhel said IHOP is also a great community player. “We do a lot of fundraising,” he said. “We do a lot of donation to non-profit organizations. We sponsor events, and we support our schools.” IHOP was one of 27 businesses represented at Thursday’s event who either are new to the community or have a new location, and Hlayhel said IHOP is proud and excited to be in Liberal. “I spoke to a lot of people here,” he said. “They’re very nice, and they’re very excited for us to be here. We’ll start training in May. If things go accordingly, we’ll be opening May 20. We’re going to do our best to give our service. We’re going to do our best to provide fresh food. It’s going to be worth your money. We’re waiting for you guys to come to IHOP on May 20.” The new IHOP will be located just north of Applebee’s on North Kansas Avenue.