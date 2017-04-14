St. Anthony’s completes a walk through the stations

This is one of many works of art now on display along the garden walkway of the Stations of the Cross at St. Anthony’s. The stations of the cross walk is available at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church near the corner of 15th and Calhoun. Story and photos by Elly Grimm St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Liberal frequently works on community outreach, and a recent project, just in time for the Easter season, aims to help with just that. Statues depicting the Stations of the Cross now line a brick walkway on the church’s property, and the walkway is open to the community. The statues were officially dedicated back in November, but with this being the first Easter of them being on the property, it makes the project extra special, according to Father Jim Dieker. “We definitely feel that’s the case as we celebrate Easter and the Passover,” Dieker said. “As we read the gospels, it’s remarkable how more than one-third of each of the gospels is the passion story. It’s such an important part, and when we walk the way of the cross, that’s really taking us back to that walk with Jesus, and that’s an invitation to renew that. Although traditionally Lent has been the time we do the signs of the cross, it’s really a devotion that should be available all year for people who may feel the weight of suffering in their own lives, and we want this to be a place where they may find some peace and consolation and hope.” The project’s inception came about in a somewhat odd way, however, according to Dieker. “It really began when I was asked to participate in Wellness Kansas, and they had talked about the importance of walking. We looked at our property here and saw we didn’t have a walking path around the property, so that kind of started the idea of we wanted to put a sidewalk around the property sometime,” Dieker said. “Then, we said ‘Why don’t we also put in like a meditation area?’ and then as we began to plan for the parish’s centennial celebration last June, we began to think maybe as a project, we would invest in outdoor stations. Down in Texas, there’s a town there that has a wonderful shrine along I-40 on the way to Amarillo, and there’s a huge metal crucifix that guards the highway there, and all that came through charitable donations, and they made life-size stations and a place for meditation, so that was an inspiration. So as we approached the planning, Matilda came up with the idea of having the different groups donate, and then we looked online for a set that would fit into our budget, which we found and eventually ordered them. We spent the summer installing them, and now they’re here.” “And putting in the brick path makes it easier to walk it all,” St. Anthony’s parishioner Matilda Scheurer added. “It’s very peaceful out there to just come out on your own and be with your thoughts.” The outdoor Stations have been hosted the past two Friday evenings (inclement weather and other factors prevented them being used previously), and Dieker offered encouragement for the community to come and take along the path. “I approached the city to finish the sidewalk from 15th Street to Calhoun Street because we don’t really have a lot of walking paths, and a lot of people walk on the street, which can be somewhat dangerous,” Dieker said. “Last week, the weather was agreeable and we did the Stations of the Cross devotional we do each Friday, we did them outside. It’s a place to walk that’s not only relaxing, but also meditative and quiet. St. Francis of Assisi made that a practice of the church because of his own pilgrimage to see the holy sites and then bringing back the idea we could relive those physical places where Jesus suffered. It’s an offering of openness, and we hope not only our parishioners, but the rest of the community, use it to help spiritually enrich their lives.” So far, there has been a good community use of the stations, and both Dieker and Scheurer said they hope that trend continues, and they both also expressed a hope to do more beautification in the area, with those ideas including another bench and possibly a small garden area. “My hope is, with volunteers, to complete the sidewalk to the other side,” Dieker said. “We would also like to put in a small garden spot for people to sit in. There’s a bench out there already, but we would like to do a little more beautification out there in that area with the lights and the garden ideas we have. The trees we already have out there make a nice background, but we have some other ideas too for some other things out there.” “I hope this is just the beginning, I hope more people people will go out there now that the weather’s much nicer,” Scheurer added. “What happened for the Spanish stations, which were at 7 p.m., it was always too dark but with the English it was light enough out since that was at 6, and we don’t have any lighting out there. And with the nicer weather out there, hopefully people will do them on their own. They’re available to everyone, not just the congregation here. If we see someone walking them out there, we’re not going to kick them out. It’s available to the whole community, and we’re very adamant about welcoming people to come walk the paths.”