

• Provided by Seward County Community College It's not too late to enter the poetry contest sponsored by the English Department at Seward County Community College. The deadline for emailed entries is midnight tonight, April 13. The contest is open to area residents ages 14 and older and there is no entry fee. Winners will be awarded cash and prizes and will read their poems at the Poetry Coffee House on April 26 at SCCC. "Our judge this year is Kansas Poet Laureate Eric McHenry, and we are excited that he will appear in person this year at the Poetry Coffee House," SCCC English instructor and contest organizer Janice Northerns said. The poetry contest features two categories. The Open Category is for anyone ages 14 through adult who lives in Seward County or a bordering county. The Scholarship Category is open to high school juniors and seniors in Kansas or in out-of-state counties bordering Seward. Each contestant may submit up to three poems. Poems will be judged by McHenry, and winners will be announced at the April 26 Poetry Coffeehouse, which is open to the public. Prizes in the open category are $25, a signed copy of McHenry's latest book and other prizes for first place; $15 and other prizes for second; and $10 and other prizes for third. In addition, the judge may select honorable mention recipients, who will receive certificates and be invited to read at the Poetry Coffee House. In the scholarship category, first place will receive a $100 scholarship to SCCC, $25 in cash, a signed copy of McHenry's latest book and other prizes. Second place will be awarded a $100 scholarship, $15 in cash, and other prizes. Third prize is $15, plus other prizes. The contest and Poetry Coffee House will take place in conjunction with National Poetry Month in April. Entries will be judged on originality, quality, skillful use of language and poetic devices, and freedom from errors. Entries may be hand-delivered to SCCC, mailed, or emailed. An official entry form must accompany each submission. Complete rules and an entry form are available at sccc.edu. Go to Academics > Academic Divisions> Humanities > Poetry Contest Rules. Rules and entry forms may also be picked up in the Humanities Office at SCCC. The deadline for emailed entries is midnight tonight. For more information, or to request an entry form and a complete list of the rules, contact Janice Northerns at 620-417-1456.