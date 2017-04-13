Water runs from a faucet in Liberal. Water Department Director Calvin Burke said the quality of the drinking water in Liberal is very good, and said anyone is encouraged to call the water department should any abnormalities occur in the drinking water. L&T photo/Elly Grimm By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

With the amount of uses water has, many people can become concerned with the quality of the water they are drinking. In fact, a recent poll through Gallup shows 63 percent of Americans greatly worry about pollution of the drinking water supply, which the poll said is the highest level of worry since 2001. “The continued elevated levels of concern about both types of water pollution come as President Donald Trump signed an executive order to roll back environmental regulations put in place by his predecessor to protect American waterways from pollution,” the Gallup poll noted. “Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency under Trump has committed $100 million in federal funding to address the ongoing drinking water crisis in Flint, Michigan. The discovery of elevated lead levels in Flint’s public drinking water in 2015, and subsequent news about a range of other contaminants in the Flint water system, has put a national spotlight on the issue of water pollution.” While many people worry about their drinking water, the people of Liberal have very little to worry about when it comes to their drinking water in the community. “We do monthly tests that get sent to the lab in Topeka as far as testing for any type of pathogens and that type of thing. We also do periodic screening for lead and copper, which is every three years, and everything is set by regulations,” Water Department Director Calvin Burke said. “There’s what’s called Max Contaminant Levels (MCLs), and there are also action levels. Liberal has very good water. The key thing we have to do is keep our lines good and keep the water disinfected, which we use gas chlorine for. 63 percent of people worrying about polluted water, that’s a red flag, but fortunately for Liberal, most of that is rivers, lakes and reservoirs getting polluted that badly, which we don’t have a lot of here, and a lot of that is because of improper wastewater being discharged into it, industrial discharge into our service water. Fortunately, with groundwater which we have mostly, although you can get polluted groundwater. So you have to look at all that.” Burke also talked about some of the work the Cimarron River Advisory Committee (which he is a part of) does to help in the area. “One of our biggest things on the RAC is promoting water conservation, and in promoting that, we’re promoting better technology, and in this area, the biggest industry is agriculture,” Burke said. “We’re also promoting technology that allows just enough water to grow the crops and apply it in a rate so there’s not runoff. If we eliminate the chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, fertilizer and contain it all to that field, and the crops use everything being put down, it’s cost-effective for the producers and helps prevent any type of contamination should the Cimarron River become a flowing river again, because obviously, we don’t want all that stuff washing into it. The other thing as far as preventing pollution, by conserving our good water, that gives us a longer timetable of having food water. The city does everything according to regulations, and like I said, we have good water. The RAC is probably the biggest influence in this area for helping conserve water and help us get a longer lasting, clean, water supply.” In fact, 57 percent of Americans worry about pollution of rivers, lakes and reservoirs, the Gallup poll continued. Thanks to the continued maintenance and cleaning of the water and water lines and other factors, Burke said there has not really been a worst-case scenario when it comes to the community’s drinking water. “Really, we haven’t had a worst-case scenario because our water has been relatively consistent,” Burke said. “The only major problems we’ve had is with our old lines. Of course, they’re steel lines, so they have iron in them, and iron eventually rusts, and that rust can break loose when the line breaks or something like that, and can carry into the water. But that’s a short-term issue, and we flush everything out. Technically, it’s not really polluted when that happens, it’s just not aesthetically pleasing, mostly. And we also do lead and copper tests. The highest we had on copper, if I remember correctly, was 90 parts per one billion, and the max contaminant level is 1.3 parts per million. So when you take that 90 parts per billion, it comes out to about 0.0009, and with the lead, the highest we had was less than 1.9, and that was parts per billion, and the action level on lead is 0.15, so we’re a long way away from having to even think about worrying about any of that.” And even though water pollution is not a huge worry for the community, Burke said the department is already coming up with some future programs to keep up the maintenance so no major problems will arise. “We’ve developed a program where we pull at least two wells per year just for maintenance,” Burke said. “We’ll pull the wells, we’ll completely inspect the mechanics, we’ll camera the well, we chemically clean it, and we make any needed repairs. As a result of all that work, we keep the wells clean, and this is a program we just started, but we decided to commit to doing that with two wells per year for maintenance. Last year, we ended doing some additional wells because something was going on with the mechanics. We made the commitment to do that, and when you figure that with all the wells in the city, including the Arkalon wells, that puts us on about a 10-year rotation, and we’re talking a minimum of about $25,000 per well to do that. And if we stay on that two wells per year, that gives us a good rotation of the wells being pulled and cleaned and maintained properly.” Burke said there are also some plans in place for potential scenarios affecting the water. “A scenario like with what happened in Flint, Michigan could almost never happen with a groundwater source, one of the reasons for that being ... there are some ground wells out there with the pH leaning more acidic, but generally speaking, groundwater has a pH above 7, which is more alkalinic and has more calcium and things like that, it’s more basic-level water,” Burke explained. “It will actually scale the pipes and therefore, that reduces the chance of a well leeching any lead or copper. That’s one of those questions where I don’t really have a good answer for because I can’t foresee something like that happening. The way our wells are spread out throughout Liberal, if something should happen, I can’t see it being a problem with every well, so we would be able to isolate and say we’re shutting such-and-such well down, flushing everything out of the system that came into that well, and doing extensive testing to make sure it all gets back to normal. So if I’ve got a well that’s starting to go bad, or I’m starting to see something that doesn’t look right, that’s when we get to work.” Burke also encouraged anyone to call the water department at 626-0138 if they notice some abnormalities with the water. “Anytime anyone sees anything, give us a call here. One of the biggest things we get is ‘I’ve got some stuff floating in my water.’ Probably 99.9 percent of the time with that, it’s air bubbles, and one of the easiest ways to test if there’s really something in the water is run a clear glass of water, let it set for a few minutes,” Burke said. “If there’s no residual gunk or anything at the bottom of the glass, it was just air, but if there’s some suspended particles in the water, they’ll settle to the bottom. I want to know anytime the water doesn’t look right coming out of the tap. And since I’ve been here, we have not had any situation where there’s been an sediment in the bottom of a glass. Our goal is to have sustainable quality drinking water for as long as possible.”