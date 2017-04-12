



• Provided by Seward County Community College





As the current academic year winds down for high school students, it’s not too early to start planning for college in the fall. All Saints Days at Seward County Community College help get the process moving forward. The first All Saints Day this spring begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in the Hobble Academic Building, where the academic placement ACCUPLACER test will be offered free of charge. This test, or registered scores from the ACT college placement test, is required for the enrollment process. Students should register in advance to be assured a spot, by filling out the online form at sccc.edu/admissions/allsaintsday, or by calling 620-417-1100. Students who have completed — or do not need to take — the Compass test can start the day at 1 p.m. in lecture hall A138 in the Hobble Academic Building. “We’ll have a session for parents to help them understand what to expect, and give the students an idea of what to do to succeed,” said Luallen. Financial aid officers will be on hand to help families complete paperwork, Student Support Services will present information about tutoring and workshops specially designed for new college students, and Vice President of Student Services Celeste Donovan will also speak to the group. At 2 p.m., students can meet with an advisor from their division who will help them schedule classes. Housing representatives will also participate in All Saints Day to answer questions and help students who plan to live on campus get the proper forms completed. “We try to make it a kind of one-stop shop situation, where students can learn how things work, and then even meet their advisors and enroll for classes,” said Luallen. The academic-planning portion of All Saints Day follows. Students can also set up login information for the college’s internal computer network. The day will not be all business, added Luallen. “We try to make it fun. It’s an exciting time, where things get real for these students — they’re going to be in college,” he said. To sweeten the deal, Admissions will give away an iPad mini to one lucky participant at each All Saints Day event scheduled. For Luallen and his team of admissions recruiters, the day is a kind of culmination of the year’s work. “We’ve been seeing a lot of these kids all year, visiting their schools, talking to them,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting to finally see them here on campus, ready to be Saints.” All Saints Days are also scheduled throughout the spring and summer on May 23, June 13, July 11, and Aug. 1.