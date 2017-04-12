





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



There were also some concerns visited and revisited Tuesday evening during the Liberal City Commission meeting. One of the first concerns discussed during the meeting dealt with the recent closure of La Chiripa Bar by the Liberal Police Department. Owner Cynthia Maldonado and translator Luz Ontiveros were on hand to discuss this item. “They went and closed down her bar two months ago, and she didn’t get an answer as to why the bar was closed until about one and a half months later, she has a letter she received as to why the bars closed,” Ontiveros said, translating for Maldonado. “As you can see, the letter says they closed the bar because I didn’t have the license since July 15, and they said there were some problems with the state,” Maldonado said. “Here’s my liquor license I’ve paid for through 2018, I just recently renewed it, so you can see I have the license.” Maldonado presented some copies of the paperwork to the commissioners, and said she had also been in contact with City Clerk Alicia Hidalgo regarding the issue. She also made some other statements regarding the decision and her feelings about it. “She’s coming before you guys tonight to reconsider the decision in closing the bar,” Ontiveros said in clarifying some of Maldonado’s statements. “Some of the arguments she made include how the letter she received said she didn’t have a liquor license for 2015, but she did in fact have her license for 2015. Also, the letter says she didn’t pay the fee, but she wrote a check for $2,500, and she doesn’t understand how if she owed $400, why didn’t they tell her then? She could have paid that then, it was not a money issue. She wants you to reconsider the decision to close the bar. She feels it’s unfair, and it’s her only source of income. She is trying to go to college, and that’s the only income she has.” “Are there any problems with the bar?” Commissioner Jack Carlile asked. “Yes, considerable,” Sill replied. Liberal Mayor Joe Denoyer then asked if Maldonado had yet spoken with City Attorney Shirla McQueen. “I’ve spoken with Ms. Maldonado a couple of times,” McQueen said. “I had scheduled a time for her to come see me more recently, and she did not keep that appointment, but I’m always happy to visit with her again.” “I would recommend making another appointment with Ms. McQueen and talking with her,” Denoyer said. “And I’m not sure about the concerns from the police department, this the first we’re seeing of this, so the more information we can have, it would be very beneficial.” Maldonado and Ontiveros then made some closing remarks, and again asked the commission to reconsider the commission’s decision to close the bar. Denoyer again suggested making an appointment with McQueen, and said after those discussions began, everything would go from there. The animal shelter is very important to the Liberal community, and it was a major source of discussion for the Liberal City Commission. City staff had requested the commission reallocate some funding that had originally been intended for the shelter’s expansion. “In our CIP, and looking into what we project 10 years, it is one of those where there are certain programs, like our truancy program, which at the time was not part of our original CIP, and those expenditures were not calculated, and we also had the addition of teen court,” City Manager Mark Hall began. “It is one of those where the CIP is pay as we go, but we do like to forecast some programs that will continue. The $400,000 that was going toward the animal shelter, there were donations on top of that. It’s one where we see future programs, such as the truancy program, not knowing what the sales tax collections would be in the future, those funds might put those programs in jeopardy in the future. What we would like to propose to the commission is although this is a crime prevention project, since the animal shelter is involved with the police department, we would like to ask the commission if that project could be moved to the Streets, Drainage and Other Capital Investments portion of the sales tax. It would replenish the fund and guarantee these programs would continue in the future until the end of this round of the sales tax.” Sill then gave an update on the construction of the project. “We’re moving some stuff over right now, we hope to be able to move the dogs by the end of the week,” Sill said. “We still have to gravel the driveway and parking area, which we hope to have done by next week, we were delayed on that because of all the heavy rain.” After the commission unanimously approved the moving of those funds, which will be a one-time transfer, Steve Leete spoke before the commission. “It’s good to see this project come about, because the old shelter was nothing but a disease trap for animals in this town,” Leete said. “There wasn’t a great way to clean it, and we’ve had a lot of cases of several different types of diseases that have come out of that shelter because we couldn’t clean it properly. We hope this new facility will help eradicate a lot of that.” Leete also talked about some of the original plans for the project, which included a dog run area to help exercise dogs in the shelter. He also talked about the importance of animal owners spaying and neutering their pets. “We have a problem in this city, and it’s called animals running the streets,” Leete said. “It’s not the city’s problem, it’s the problem of the people in the city. As long as there’s no spay and neuter laws that are enforceable, that’s going to continue. We do have a vet room that is available, and if there’s a way we can have the animals in the shelter spayed and neutered before they get adopted, that would be great. Bottom line is, if you don’t have your pet spayed or neutered, and they’re not housebound and go outside, they’re going to do what they do, and it’s going to create another issue for the city. So if we can get ahead of that a little bit, it will help greatly.” Leete said the shelter has been working to educate people on spaying and neutering their pets, and then after discussing some other potential ideas, his presentation was concluded. Cable service in the community was again revisited before the commission after being brought up to the commission by Liberal citizen Rita Isaacs. “Two months ago, I was here about the cable, and I see we still don’t have any transmission for the large part of yesterday,” Isaacs said. “So I would like to know what’s going on.” “We are making every effort to correct the situation,” Hall said. “The new area manager has a list he’s writing out so he can accomplish those things. We talked to him about some of things, and we’re talking with him, at least with the government channels, to make those repairs. It’s one of those where it was explained that the ice storm did some damage to the cables and lines, and they are city problems with that, but they are going to replace the analog lines with fiber optics because they’re having so much trouble. He’s going to work on giving us a timeline on when we can expect those changes to happen, and he was very responsive to what we had to tell him we’d heard from the community, and he said we’ll see improvements in the future, but this is what’s going on now. I can’t say the problems are going to be fixed overnight, but they are being addressed through our conversations, and we’ll remain in contact with him.”