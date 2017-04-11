





L&T brings home top prizes in news, ads



• L&T staff report





The Leader & Times was the only newspaper in Kansas to take home two Sweepstakes awards after Saturday’s Kansas Press Association Awards of Excellence ceremony Saturday in Topeka. The Leader & Times swept in both advertising and editorial, earning the designation of being the best small daily newspaper in Kansas. “There are so many quality newspapers in Kansas, and it is a true honor to be recognized by the judges in Nebraska to be among them,” L&T publisher Earl Watt said. The paper earned 55 awards including 17 first place plaques. Retired Managing Editor Larry Phillips still contributes an opinion column to the paper and took first place in editorial writing. Watt took first in government/political story, religion story, youth story, column writing, sports feature, best story/picture combination, environmental portrait, sports pages, and feature package. He took second in investigative story, sports columns and headline writing, feature package and infographic. Watt took third in sports story, sports feature story and sports photo. Reporter Elly Grimm earned second place in news story, religion story, and education story. Grimm also took third in religion story and environment story. Grimm is in her second full year in the newsroom. “Last year, I ended up with only two awards from contest, and this year, I ended up with five, which is pretty awesome,” she said. “Knowing the judges feel my work is worthy of the top three is even better.” Tim Davis and Robert Pierce combined for a third place award in best news online video. There are no size breakdowns in this category, and the video finished behind the Wichita Eagle and Topeka Capital-Journal. The paper also received first place in design and layout excellence and best newspaper website, second in editorial pages and sports pages, and third in best use of photos, editorial pages and special section. In advertising, ad designer Trevor Feldhausen took first in hardware and fashion ads. He took second in best professional service ad, and best hardware ad. Feldhausen also claimed third in fashion ad, healthcare ad, entertainment ad, ad series, online static ad and online motion ad. Ad designer Tasha Booth took first in professional service ad and second in furniture ad and automotive ad. She took third in agriculture ad. Watt took first in house ad and second in ad series, house ad and online motion ad. He took third in community event ad. The paper also received first in special section advertising, best online promotion and best special section. The advertising department was won six consecutive Sweepstakes awards and seven of the last eight. The editorial staff last won the sweepstakes in 2010. “These awards really belong to the people that we get to cover, and the businesses we get to promote,” Watt said. “The awards recognize our community, and it is our privilege to get to share our story with the world.”