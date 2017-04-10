





• L&T staff report



The Joint Economic Development Committee is excited to again host a New and Coming Business event this Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers in the Seward County Administration Building. Last year’s event brought in 17 new businesses, and JEDC board member Ada Linenbroker said this year’s will be bigger and better. The event will be hosted by Seward County, the City of Liberal and the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the three groups that form the JEDC. Linenbroker said this year, the members of the board has talked to the new businesses that have been open for less than a year and a few that are in the process of being built. “We will have six new business talk about their new restaurants and food service,” she said. “We have invited JAC’s Kitchen, the new Wendy’s, El Mezcal, Old Chicago, La Herradura and IHOP. We have two businesses that are investment and insurance. The businesses invited are Farm Bureau and Edward Jones.” Linenbroker said Thursday’s event will also have people talking about a new fuel station and automative sales and service. “From fuel, Love’s Truck Stop, and this year, Lewis Motors will talk about their new business at Stu Emmert’s old location,” she said. “Jeff Crawford will talk about his new location on Tucker for the new Squeaky Clean Car Wash. Kansas Smith Farms will have a representative to talk about the new locations and their progress in the hog business.” For those needing items for home and family needs and services, Linenbroker said four new businesses can supply those needs. “The Copper Pistol has clothing and home decor items for your home,” she said. “Asian Market will talk about their new building and merchandise for their new location. Celebration Nation, who were at the last meeting talking about their future business, will talk about what they offer at their business. Patty Wilkens will share her news about her expansion of her wedding and catering business and location.” For tech people in the community, Liberal has a new technology business that supplies office and home technology support and equipment called IT Guru Technology. Linenbroker said officials with PenAir will talk about their new air service and plans for their future in Liberal. “One of the new businesses that opened was Tapestry Psychiatric Services, and they will discuss the many services that are available at their new office,” she said. “We have representatives from the two new hotels and conference centers to talk about their progress, and the Pinnacle Group will discuss their future plans.” Linenbroker said there may be a few more businesses come with information on new and coming locations. “If you look at all these businesses, you can see why this year has been exciting, so come and meet our new business owners and learn about their new services and product,” she said. Everyone in the community is invited to come to the meeting Thursday. There will be refreshments served. “Come and support these new businesses who have invested in making Liberal and Seward County grow,” Linenbroker said.