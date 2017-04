By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



To those who enter the doors of Liberal’s Baker Arts Center, Heather Williams is a familiar face. Williams recently left her job as the arts administrative assistant at Baker to become a records clerk with the Seward County Sheriff’s office. Williams talked about her time at Baker, her current job and some of her future goals. Q: Where did you get your education? A: Here at Seward. I did not finish, but I did do a couple of semesters and some night classes when I started working full time.

Q: What were you studying there? A: Education because I wanted to work with the kiddos.

Q: What you did prior to coming to Baker? A: I actually worked at a daycare – First Baptist daycare for a couple of years before they closed down. I was one of the big hearted people that helped start First Presbyterian’s. I worked there for a little bit.

Q: What brought you to Baker? A: I love the kids, but needed something different. There was a period of time that I actually didn’t have a job. I’ve known Toni for quite a while before I started working at Baker. She kind of let me know they had the administrative assistant position open, and the rest is history.

Q: What did you do at Baker? A: I was the arts administrative assistant. It was a lot of receptionist type things – answering the phone, greeting customers as they came in. With only three people working at Baker, we each took on a lot of other roles than just what our job description said. Things like helping set up for events at Baker, clean up after the events at Baker. When people see things going on at Baker, they might not think of all the prep work and all the cleanup work that happens. We all did a lot at Baker.

Q: What brought you to the sheriff’s office? A: I like trying new things and learning new skills. I knew this job was opening up, so I applied. This is where I ended up.

Q: What do you do there? A: I am a records clerk for the sheriff’s office. You see all those files there. There’s rooms that look just like that. We update files, keep files, clean, throw out things that don’t need to be there anymore that are not pertinent, just information that needs to be in the files. Right now, I’m in the learning stage, so I’m doing a lot of learning, a lot of training. I’m asking a lot of questions. And I’m hankful they’re patient with me. I’m learning computer programs and that kind of thing, but it’ll be a lot of data entry and records and that sort of thing.

Q: Volunteer wise, how are you involved in the community? A: Pancake Day board. I’m on the Friends of the Library board. I’m the secretary for that. I’m on a program development committee for the Extension office. I’m also on the executive committee for the Extension office. I do 4-H the first Monday of every month. I am secretary for an online American Legion Auxiliary unit. I was just recently asked to be a member of the new sorority through Beta Sigma Phi. I don’t exactly remember what the name is because we just got an e-mail for that. We just started a new chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. I think that’s it. I do CLC for my church, teach a CLC class. It’s just a Wednesday night church class similar to Awana.

Q: With all of these things on your plate, what free time do you have? A: Fridays are pretty free, and I get to spend time with my husband and my weenie dog.

Q: What encourages you to volunteer in the areas you do? A: For the longest time, I think I was the typical teenager that wanted to get out of Liberal and go see different parts of the world, but we’re pretty lucky to have Liberal. I think I’ve seen more and more as I’ve grown up, so why not give back to the place that I’m living?

Q: What are some of your future goals? A: This seems like it’s going to be a very, very good job. The people are so nice. The people that I’m working with are nice. I feel like it’s a good stable job, but who knows what I might to learn in the future? I’m always open to learning new things. I would like to start a family. Matthew and I have been married, this’ll be six years. It’ll be nice to see what the future holds for me.

Q: What areas do you see where Liberal can improve? A: Liberal’s grown so much even since I was younger. Even from when I was younger, Liberal has changed so much and has grown so much. It’s just exciting to see how much more Liberal can grow. I know we’re getting in some new places. I think any growth is good growth.