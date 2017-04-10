





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



The Cinco de Mayo festivities are only a few weeks away, and with the pageants having been announced, another important part of the festivities will be the parade. The parade will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7 and will go from 11th Street to Railroad Street, similar to other parades. Floats will start lining up at 2 p.m. at Light Park. “We’re once again looking forward to this event because it’s a free, nice way to be able to spend time with family, it’s a very family-oriented celebration,” Cinco de Mayo Committee Member Janeth Vazquez said. “It’s also a diverse celebration, so we’re looking to get diversity from the community as well. We’re not just excited about the parade, we’re excited about the whole thing this year. Particularly with the floats, since it’s Cinco de Mayo, there’s no really specific theme, and we’re looking for the bright colors, so we’re hoping to see bright, big floats.” There is no entry fee for the parade’s floats, which Vazquez said is a great thing about participating. There will also be prizes for the top 3, with 1st place getting $200, 2nd place getting $100, and 3rd place getting $50. For those interested in entering a float, they would need to contact Vazquez at 620-417-1066 or Arturo Ponce at 620-272-3198 for the registration form, which can be e-mailed to them or sent to them another way. “This is just a nice event, and when you think about it, when you see the smiles on the children’s faces, it’s great. When you look at past parades, you see how excited the children get at the parades, so this is a way to be able to give back to the community, it’s an excuse for families to gather, so we’re really excited for everything this year,” Vazquez said. “People should also keep in mind the parade is free, so this is also a way to get some free marketing for your business or civic group. It’s a great way to make yourself visible without having to pay anything. At the moment, we’ve got 10 floats registered, but since we’re all taking forms, it’s hard to say how many total we have until we get them all in one pile. But I believe that’s how many we have at the moment. Our form says we encourage submitting the registration forms by May 5, so they have until the day before, but we encourage people to get that in earlier so we have a better idea of who all we’ll have.” Vazquez said she has high hopes for this year’s Cinco de Mayo festivities, and said everyone is encouraged to enter a float for this year’s parade. “Like I said earlier, there’s no entry fee, so this is a free marketing way to get your product or business out there at no cost,” Vazquez said. “So it doesn’t just benefit the business, it also benefits the community because it’s entertainment, it’s a way to bring families together and something for them to enjoy. We don’t have a whole lot to do out here in Southwest Kansas, so when it comes to big events like this, a lot of people get excited and participate. We encourage all businesses, all families, we encourage everyone. It’s Cinco de Mayo, but it’s not just for Latinos, it’s for the whole community. What we’re really celebrating is diversity in the community, so we encourage everyone to come out. We also have a couple rules for the floats, including they can hand out candy or other novelties, but they can’t throw items from the float itself.” Everyone is also encouraged to attend the parade itself and see all the floats that will be in the parade. “We just encourage everyone to come. We want everyone to come out to all the festivities, not just the parade, we also want them to come to the fiesta afterward,” Vazquez said. “It’s on a Sunday, and most Sundays, people spend them with family, so this is an excuse to come and hang out. We’ll have food, we’ll have different events the families can participate in, we’ll have a lot of vendors. Specifically with the parade, the children usually get really excited because they get free treats, so bring them along, because I’m sure they’ll enjoy it as much as the adults will.” Overall, Vazquez said this year’s event will be great. “We’re hoping to have a big turnout of floats and spectators. We saw there was a lot of participation this year for the Pancake Day parade, so we’re wanting to see about the same thing for this parade,” Vazquez said. “It was an amazing parade, and it was the first time I had personally seen a parade with that many floats and have it last about the full hour. Our hope is for the parade to last approximately that long with a lot of floats and entertainment for everyone. And we’re also encouraging people from out of town to come, even if you’re not from Liberal, we still want you here celebrating with us and be in our parade. We have high hopes we’ll see a lot of people from the community this year. We would really like for our parade to be a success and have everyone enjoy it. It’s a great celebration for diversity, so we hope to see everyone there.”