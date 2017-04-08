





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Students attending schools in the new buildings in the fall will be very pleased with the end results, according to updates from JE Dunn at the most recent school board meeting Monday evening. JE Dunn’s Joe Grassmuck was the first to give updates, and he said the coming elementary schools, Meadowlark Elementary School and MacArthur Elementary School, are progressing well. “Starting with Meadowlark, we are on schedule there, and have been, things are going well,” Grassmuck said. “The two-story classroom wing, we just had the DLR Group out last week to do an overhead inspection, and that all went well. Now we’ve got a list of items to correct, and after all that’s done, we’ll start dropping ceiling tiles and then the next step is flooring. We did get a carpet delivery last week, and we’ve got our tile flooring on site, so that will start going in here in the next week. Then once that goes in, it will start to look like a finished project and finished building, With the gym and kitchen area, in the gym, that area is painted out, and crews are working on duct sock and finishing that up. Crews will also start installing the wood flooring around April 10, and the food service equipment will be arriving in the next two weeks to be installed, Grassmuck said. “In the admin area, we’re painted out, we’ve got the ceiling grid installation going on this week, and then casework should follow soon behind that,” Grassmuck continued. “Then in the kindergarten wing, we are taped out as far as sheet rock, we’re working on sanding and then later this week, we should start paint. On the outside, we’ve got just a little bit of sidewalk and site concrete left, all of our driveways and parking are complete, so with the site concrete, there’s not much to finish there.” Grassmuck then invited the board members to take a visit to the Meadowlark site, and then moved on to an update on MacArthur Elementary School. “I know I’ve updated you the past few times that we’re a few days behind and catching up, but from walking the site today, I think we’re actually ahead of where I thought we were going to be, so in two weeks, I’ll be able to give you a better schedule, but we’re getting there as far as getting on track,” Grassmuck said. “In the two-story classroom wing, the ceiling grid’s complete, casework is done on the second level and we’re moving to the first level. We did have a portion of that area on the inspection last week with the DLR Group, and we’ll drop tiles on those spaces that are ready, so that’s the next step there. In the gym and kitchen, we’re painting right now, we’re working on the ceiling grid in the kitchen, and then our gym equipment is supposed to show up in two weeks, on April 17, so that goes in next, and then the duct sock and wood flooring will follow that. The admin area, we’re taped out with sheet rock, and should start painting soon. In the kindergarten wing, we’re taping and sanding and wrapping up those activities, with paint to follow after the admin is complete, so we’re rolling into that part of the building. On the outside, we’re finishing up the west parking lot, the recent rain’s delayed us a little bit, so we’re a little behind there, but there’s no concern about that getting done, and we should be moving to the west side in about two weeks.” Questions regarding drainage came from a couple of the board members, and Grassmuck said there is work being done to help with all the moisture that came from the recent rains. JE Dunn’s Jeremy Catlett was then on hand to give an update on the renovations being done to the former West Middle School building, which will become part of the Liberal High School campus. “It’s all going really well, there’s not a whole lot to update from two weeks ago,” Catlett said. “We have started painting sheet rock, and pouring concrete slabs for the underground plumbing rough-in. Electrical rough-in’s ongoing, and we’re hoping to start taping, sanding and finishing sheet rock here in the next few weeks. We’re also looking to get the mason started here in a week or two, and we’re also going to be starting some hole patching in the trapezoid area, painting those walls, and getting some finishes going. We’re also looking to have some shoring around it next week so we can start taking down the structural walls and putting some structural steel in there where we have to. All in all, everything’s on schedule and things are going well there.” Some more questions regarding drainage came from the board members, along with some questions regarding some of the upcoming work. After that, the updates were finished.