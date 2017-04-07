





• Provided by Seward County Community College





With a disco singer, a messy murder, and a convent full of nuns, the musical “Sister Act” packs a punch, and is sure to bring down the housein its final two performances in the Showcase Theater. “This is such a fun show,” said director Gloria Goodwin. “At rehearsal last week, our music director Dr. Magda Silva said to me, ‘You know, in times where we are stressed and having problems, it is good to just have fun,’ and she’s right. First and foremost, Sister Act is fun.” Of course, Goodwin added, “I’m never satisfied with just fun. This is academic theater, so I love to look beneath the surface and think about what we can learn from the shows we stage.” The musical’s plot follows the misadventures of disco diva Deloris Van Cartier, who has risen above her humble origins to reinvent herself as a glamorous singer. When Deloris witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the murderer and his henchman give chase only to find themselves up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood. “The show tells us that you shouldn’t be afraid of finding your voice in unexpected places, stepping outside of your comfort zone ... You never know what wonderful surprises will await you when you are brave,” Goodwin said. “Then, there’s this powerful depiction of women coming together to take care of each other, to support each other, to find their communal voice in harmony. My favorite moment is when they all step up in support of each other, and are accepting of that person, even though they are really different. I really love that.” Cast members, too, have stepped outside the norm to put on the show. “I have several who kind of came into this and had never done anything like this,” Goodwin said, adding the situation is one of her favorite things about teaching at the community college level. “These are people who might have wanted to try out for a show in their high school but never thought they could do it. We’re asking a lot of these people. If you’ve never been a dancer, suddenly you have to step out and do something completely different. I am always hopeful everyone will be supportive, and I haven’t been disappointed.” The cast of “Sister Act” includes people of all ages, walks of life, interests, as well as a diversity of race and background. “That delights my soul,” Goodwin said. “The more diverse we are, the happier I am, because that’s where we learn.” Goodwin noted the production has relied heavily on volunteer labor for set design, pit orchestra, and more. “I don’t know what I’d do without Susan Copas (retired SCCC art instructor), who’s created these gorgeous stained glass set pieces, and Stephanie Drymalski who’s handling set and scene changes more challenging than anything I’ve done here,” she said. Cast members Elizabeth Denoyer and Lisa Bergman created nun habits and other costume pieces. “Tickets are going fast, so we encourage people to call the Humanities Division and reserve theirs,” Goodwin said. Sister Act shows at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Saturday. Gloria Goodwin will direct the show, with music direction by Dr. Magda Silva and orchestra direction by Darin Workman. Call (620) 417-1451 to reserve tickets.