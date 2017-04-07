





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



There are many quality car dealerships in the Liberal community, and recently, Chrysler Corner’s own Kris Musgrave celebrated a milestone. Musgrave recently completed the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Future Dealer Development Program after beginning it at the end of 2014. The program is for general managers or people coming up in the dealership and want to take it over eventually and start running it themselves. There were six or seven classes that were each one week long, and the classes covered every department, including sales, service, parts, how to look at financials, and other means of how to properly run a dealership. “Actually, my dad, Jay, found the classes, and I’ve worked here off and on all my life, and for the last eight years, I was a registered nurse,” Musgrave said. “So coming back into this, I didn’t have a lot of training or background in some of the parts of the business, so this was to get me 30 years of experience in one year. That way, I didn’t have to try and spend my whole life figuring out what’s going on.” Overall, Musgrave said he enjoyed taking the classes, and said he learned a lot in a rather short time. “The best thing I learned was how to properly and efficiently run a service and parts department, as well as read a financial statement correctly, and make sure everything at the dealership is running appropriately,” Musgrave said. “We’ve made some huge changes in our service and parts department (mostly focused on customer service), and I read an article a little while ago that said customer service starts with the employees. Another thing I learned that I really like was if you treat your employees well, they’ll take care of the customers and keep them coming back. In a dealership, parts and service are what pay the bills. Sales come and go, but if you know how to run the shop and the parts department, that can sustain everything, and that’s another big thing I took from that class is what we can do to make those run efficiently.” Because of some of the lessons learned in classes, Musgrave said, there have been some changes made at the Chrysler Corner dealership in the past couple years. Musgrave said he is also looking forward to continuing applying what he learned to his future work at the dealership. “I was thinking how I had learned so much in a short amount of time,” Musgrave said of how he felt when he finished. “My dad’s been here for 30 years, and before him, my grandparents were here, so I’m third generation. Being able to learn that knowledge within two years has been powerful because someday, my dad’s going to want to retire, and I’ll be here by myself, and that came into perspective too. I’m glad I now know what to do when that day does come. I’m very happy I was able to take the classes, it was very beneficial. We’ve made a lot of changes in the past two years here because of them, and they’ve been very helpful. Come in and see for yourself, the atmosphere has totally changed. It’s totally different than what it was three or four years ago.”